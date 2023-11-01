Marvel's Loki season two is gearing up for its last two episodes as seen in the trailer.

You won't believe what's coming. Catch up on Episode 4 of #Loki Season 2, before a new episode arrives this Thursday at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lOnho4Nkfm — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 30, 2023

The trailer begins with Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) asking Loki (Tom Hiddleston), “Loki, how much do you know?”

“Let's assume I don't know much. But I'm a fast learner… and I'm a god,” the god of mischief reassures him.

“Well, let's start at the beginning,” Casey (Eugene Cordero) said, and then we hurtle into several different scenes that make up the rest of the season.

In one scene, Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) seems to have been transported to a version of Earth (or it could be the real one, but as this is a show with variants and time slips, who really knows?) where he's a salesman.

“All of existence is in grave danger… The TVA is gone,” Loki tells him.

“I think you mean ATV. And no, we got in two of 'em last week,” Mobius replies, in that signature Wilson drawl.

Loki then proceeds to recruit, well, everyone, to help fix the TVA. He's next seen in a control room of sorts where he's directing someone dressed in a space suit to hit the green button.

And that someone had to do it twice because, “It can be a little sticky.”

And again we hurtle through time and space. Glimpses of scenes from past episodes are seen, and others could be from the upcoming episodes. Miss Minutes can then be heard saying, “There's something you have to see.”

What might just be a fan favorite is the last scene of Mobius getting all up in Brad Wolfe's (Rafael Casal) face… and then punching him, calling him “a silly little man.” And in a twist (in a show full of twists), Loki's the one pulling him back.

The trailer ends with the two commiserating in the TVA cafeteria.

“I lost it,” Mobius laments.

Loki tries to console him by saying, “One time, I held the whole of New York City hostage with an alien army.”

“It happens,” he added.

Loki's Season 2 episode 5 will start streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, Nov. 2.