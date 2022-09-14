While he was mostly viewed as a role player with the New Orleans Pelicans, guard Lonzo Ball is hoping to make a huge change after a move to the Chicago Bulls. Plus, he has a rather impressive net worth, partially due to the fame he has had since high school, various endorsement deals, and his marketability. That’s why this post is specifically dedicated to Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2022.

Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $15 million

Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2022 is $15 million. Sources previously list Ball’s net worth as anywhere from $6 million to $12 million, due to being in the public eye since his high school playing days and his lofty salary of $33.4 million over 4 years that was signed when Lonzo Ball was still with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, more recently, they have Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2021 up to the $15 million mark.

Lonzo Ball, the Anaheim, Calif., native, has a laundry list of accomplishments that dates all the way back to his high school playing days:

NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2018)

Consensus first-team All-American with UCLA (2017)

NCAA season assists leader (2017)

Wayman Tisdale Award (2017)

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (2017)

Mr. Basketball USA (2016)

Naismith Prep Player of the Year (2016)

McDonald’s All-American (2016)

California Mr. Basketball (2016)

Ball’s net worth doesn’t stop there due to his endorsement deals. While he did wear Harden Vol. 1’s in college, at thе ѕtаrt оf hіѕ рrо саrееr, hе wаѕ donning ѕроrt’ѕ арраrеl frоm thе Віg Ваllеr Вrаnd (BBB). Іn 2017, thе brаnd lаunсhеd Ваll’ѕ fіrѕt ѕhое, whісh wаѕ саllеd thе ZО2. Lonzo Ball оwnѕ а 52 реrсеnt ѕtаkе оf thе Віg Ваllеr Вrаnd, аnd hіѕ fаthеr оwnѕ 16.4 реrсеnt оf thе buѕіnеѕѕ.

Lonzo Ball has since distanced himself from the company after suing BBB’s Alan Foster for allegedly utilizing a fraudulent scheme and parted ways with the company. In the aftermath of the lawsuit, Ball changed his Instagram avatar to himself as a child sporting a Nike shirt and posting a message indicating that he moved on to “Bigger and Better things.”

A small portion of his net worth comes from his budding side-career as a rapper. Lonzo Ball has released several music albums and singles, including Born 2 Ball, Super Saiyan, and many others.

This unique combination of on-court accomplishments, endorsement deals, and rap songs give Ball an enormous net worth that is all but guaranteed to climb as Ball presumably reaches All-Star status in the next few seasons.

It’s worth noting that while his father was a bit of a control freak (to put it lightly) at the beginning of Ball’s basketball career, Lonzo has not only passed his Dad in net worth, but has doubled, if not tripled his father’s net worth, which has remained steady right around $4 million over the last few years.

It should be interesting to see how Ball’s net worth continues to sky rocket as he improves as a basketball player. While he has managed to escape the Ball family shadow, he still has a knack for going viral, as he was once randomly roasted him for some questionable form on his overhead press reps.

Expect to see Ball’s net worth grow at a near-exponential rate over the next few seasons. His marketability could lead to Nike dropping his first signature shoe with the sneaker titan, he is due for a new contract in a few short years, and as he continues to gel with rising star teammates in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, everyone on the team’s net worth should skyrocket as soon as the Pelicans start making playoff runs.

Nonetheless, were you at all surprised by Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2022?