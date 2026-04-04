On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays visited the Chicago White Sox. During the game, catcher Alejandro Kirk injured his thumb on a foul tip by White Sox OF Austin Hayes. As a result, he had to exit the game. In the end, the Blue Jays lost to the White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on a walk-off hit by Tristan Peters.

Afterward, Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease offered well wishes to Kirk, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

“I mean, it's extremely unfortunate. He's a big part of the team. Hopefully he's OK.”

As a result, Toronto is now 4-3 to start the season. Meanwhile, the White Sox are 2-5. In total, Kirk finished the game 1-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Plus, Cease finished the game, pitching 6.1 innings and coming away with five strikeouts.

Toronto is looking to repeat as American League champions following an improbable run to the World Series last October. Ultimately, they lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last year, Kirk played in 130 games and finished with 127 hits, 15 home runs, and 76 RBIs. Meanwhile, Cease was pitching for the San Diego Padres and finished with an 8-12 record. Plus, he had a 4.55 ERA, 215 strikeouts, and started in 32 games.

Last November, Cease signed a lucrative $210 million contract with Toronto after becoming a free agent.

Meanwhile, Kirk has been with Toronto since coming into the league in 2020. He became a two-time MLB All-Star in 2022 and 2025. In 2022, Kirk won a Silver Slugger Award.

Three years later, Kirk signed a five-year, $58 million contract extension.