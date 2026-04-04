Joel Embiid, after a 20-game absence that spanned the 1st of March until the 23rd of March, suited up in three consecutive games for the Philadelphia 76ers to end the month. It certainly looks like the lengthy rest period did Embiid a world of good, as he averaged 30 points per game in those three contests (two 76ers wins). However, Embiid, just as he was hitting his stride, was given the night off in a matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Not suiting up against the Wizards apparently wasn't Embiid's decision to make. The 76ers star himself admitted that he wanted to play on Wednesday night in a rant directed towards team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey prior to their 115-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

“I was pissed off. I wanted to play basketball. I wasn't allowed to play basketball. So, I think this is more of a question on Daryl Morey and whoever makes the decisions,” via PHLY on X (formerly Twitter).

"I was pissed off. I wanted to play basketball. I wasn't allowed to play basketball. I think this is more of a question for Daryl Morey." Joel Embiid on not playing against the Wizards on Wednesday night 👀 (via @PHLY_Sixers)pic.twitter.com/NXHqppzBV0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

Embiid is feeling the urgency for the 76ers as they look to avoid competing in the play-in tournament altogether. Every win matters at this juncture of the campaign.

But in a game against the Wizards, one could argue that a Philly squad not just without Embiid, but also without Tyrese Maxey or Paul George, could have handled business quite easily considering how Washington is currently in the business of losing games.

76ers prioritize long-term view with Joel Embiid's health

Embiid's knee problems are well-documented, and no 76ers fan can blame Morey for being cautious with his star big man's health. But Embiid's gripes towards Morey are understandable as well, as the seven-time All-Star, after pleading for his team to be given a chance at full strength, saw the 76ers respond by trading Jared McCain away.

Morey's relationship with his players is becoming more strained than ever, and the 76ers have to be watching this space carefully.