On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers signed Western Michigan University captain Owen Michaels to a one-year, entry-level contract. The deal is for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The contract carries a prorated salary cap hit of approximately $1.48 million, including an NHL salary of $935,000, a $40,000 signing bonus, and a minors salary of $85,000, according to PuckPedia.

Michaels, 23, completed a three-year collegiate career at Western Michigan, appearing in 119 games and recording 33 goals and 36 assists for 69 points. His breakout season came in 2024-25, when he produced 18 goals and 36 points in 42 games. Ranking third in scoring, he helped lead the program to its first national championship along with NCHC regular-season and tournament titles.

During that championship run, Michaels scored two goals in the NCAA semifinal against Denver, including the overtime winner, and two in the national championship game against Boston University. His performance earned him Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

In the 2025-26 season, Michaels compiled 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 39 games while serving as team captain. Although his production declined compared to the previous year, he remained a consistent contributor during Western Michigan's campaign, which ended in the regional finals.

Because Michaels signed at age 23, turning 24 in May, league rules restrict him to a one-year contract, making this a short-term agreement. He will not be eligible for AHL play under this deal and will require a new contract in the offseason. Moreover, he cannot participate in the NHL playoffs this season.

The Oilers had reportedly prioritized signing Michaels, with management targeting him as an undrafted free agent acquisition following his collegiate success and championship pedigree.