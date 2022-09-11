The first cards of Lorcana have been revealed

Disney’s trading card game (TCG) designed by Ravensburger Lorcana already has its first handful of cards revealed during D23.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will be the first among the presumably many sets for the Ravensburger-designed Disney TCG. And the first set of Lorcana cards for this collection has been revealed during the D23 convention last week, showing off cards depicting different characters in the Disney universe.

Seven cards from the set have been revealed so far, which depict beloved Disney characters Stitch, Elsa, and Robin Hood, as well as villains like Cruella de Vill, Maleficent, and Captain Hook. A special edition Mickey Mouse card, which will also be part of The First Chapter, has been distributed to attendees of the convention in Anaheim, California. A seven-piece set of the revealed cards were sold during the convention for $49.95. They were specially marked to differentiate them from later printings.

Each of the cards has its “mana cost”, “creature type”, “rules text”, and “flavor text”, to borrow terms from Magic the Gathering. They also have their statistics for offense and defense. To make itself distinct from its competition, Lorcana TCG uses different terms for otherwise familiar card game mechanics. However, lacking any official ruleset, we can only guess as to what they actually mean or are supposed to do.

Disney’s Lorcana is Disney’s answer to Magic the Gathering and Pokemon TCG, wishing to take a piece of the collectible card game pie. So far, physical cards have been revealed, and, knowing Ravensburger, it will remain that way for the foreseeable future. Perhaps strong sales would eventually also lead to a digital card game version, but basing off the history of both MtG and Pokemon TCG, that might still be years down the road.

Disney’s Lorcana is set to be released sometime in the Fall of 2023.