We've got the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2025 Season Results according to NBA 2K25 to see how the game thinks the team will perform this year. Last year, the Lakers finished the season 47-35 and made the playoffs. However, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the First Round in 5 games. Will they fare better this year? Let's find out.
Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2025 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
According to NBA 2K25, the Los Angeles Lakers will go 48-34 in the regular season and make the playoffs. But before we show what happened in the postseason, let's see how they got there in the first place.
October – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
The Lakers' 2024-2025 season started on a rough note, with the team going 1-4 in October. The team performed well offensively, but the same couldn't be said about the defense. They managed to start the year 1-0 after beating Minnesota 111-103. But they instantly faced a fierce five-game losing streak that set them back.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|RECORD
|Timberwolves
|111-103
|1-0
|Suns
|100-115
|1-1
|Kings
|97-102
|1-2
|Suns
|109-111
|1-3
|Raptors
|107-109
|1-4
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team in minutes per game, points scored, and several other statistical categories. But as we can see, there'll need to be improvements from other players if they want to turn things around.
November – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
The month of November was a bit better for the Lakers, but the team still struggled. As we mentioned, they suffered a loss to start the month, extending their losing streak to five. However, the Lakers went on to win seven of their next nine games to go 8-7. However, as soon as things were looking better, they lost four straight to end the month and end up being below .500 again.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|RECORD
|Raptors
|106-121
|1-5
|Pistons
|120-99
|2-5
|Grizzlies
|112-102
|3-5
|76ers
|107-97
|4-5
|Raptors
|106-112
|4-6
|Grizzlies
|95-113
|4-7
|Spurs
|113-99
|5-7
|Pelicans
|116-113
|6-7
|Jazz
|120-110
|7-7
|Magic
|136-130 (OT)
|8-7
|Nuggets
|92-125
|8-8
|Suns
|104-124
|8-9
|Spurs
|94-99
|8-10
|Thunder
|103-105
|8-11
Nothing was too different here than in October. While the team played well offensively, they allowed over 1,500 points (110 points per game) in a 14 game stretch. However, the season is still early and anything is possible.
December – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
Because some games are still to be decided, a couple of games here do not reflect the actual 2024-2025 season. Instead of waiting for December to see the confirmed matchups, we just rocked with what NBA 2K25's MyNBA mode provided for us. The rest of the season does accurately reflect the real 2024-2024 schedule.
Anyways, it was a better month for the Lakers who finally evened out their record. Additionally, the defense managed to buckle down and play better, though they still need to improve. However, thanks LeBron averaging over 27 points per game, the Lakers' offense is in good hands. We also got to see Bronny James play for the first time, though he only played for two minutes against the Kings near the end of the month.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|RECORD
|Jazz
|114-96
|9-11
|Timberwolves
|101-104
|9-12
|Heat
|108-99
|10-12
|Hawks
|108-111
|10-13
|Trailblazers
|105-104
|11-13
|Thunder
|101-111
|11-14
|Kings
|113-117
|11-15
|Kings
|103-100
|12-15
|Kings
|108-101
|13-15
|Pistons
|95-108
|13-16
|Warriors
|101-90
|14-16
|Kings
|112-98
|15-16
|Cavaliers
|105-102
|16-16
January – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
The Lakers started off their New Year with a win to go above .500 for the first time this season. They went on to win two more games to extend their win streak to four games. Furthermore, this month saw the team win some important matchups, including a 1 point victory over the Celtics.
In fact, L.A. had three close games this month in which the winning team only won by 1 point. Another thing worth noting is the defensive improvement. This month they only allowed over 100 points in half of their matchups this month. It's not perfect, but the Lakers seemed to find a better rhythm in terms of defense.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|RECORD
|Trailblazers
|106-96
|17-16
|Hawks
|132-123 (OT)
|18-16
|Rockets
|120-103
|19-16
|Mavericks
|95-114
|19-17
|Hornets
|95-125
|19-18
|Spurs
|104-91
|20-18
|Spurs
|97-108
|20-19
|Heat
|104-116
|20-20
|Nets
|108-98
|21-20
|Clippers
|86-119
|21-21
|Wizards
|106-95
|22-21
|Celtics
|98-97
|23-21
|Warriors
|103-104
|23-22
|Hornets
|118-101
|24-22
|76ers
|127-128 (OT)
|24-23
|Wizards
|104-91
|25-23
Overall, Davis and LeBron continue to be the superstars of this team. Fortunately, they've both been healthy and didn't get injured… yet.
February – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
The Lakers continued another win streak in the month of February, winning their first three games before losing to the Pacers. Overall, they went 16-11 in the first two months of the year as they continue to build their record. At this point into the season, it seems unlikely the Lakers will be able to catch up to the Mavericks, who are the #1 team in the league.
The Lakers still find themselves fighting for a playoff spot, but the slight improvements every month seem to help the team inch towards a postseason spot.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|RECORD
|Knicks
|113-97
|26-23
|Clippers
|111-106
|27-23
|Warriors
|106-99
|28-23
|Pacers
|109-116
|28-24
|Jazz
|110-92
|29-24
|Jazz
|110-112
|29-25
|Trailblazers
|111-100
|30-25
|Nuggets
|127-94
|31-25
|Mavericks
|89-104
|31-26
|Timberwolves
|108-99
|32-26
|Clippers
|113-114
|32-27
A quick shoutout to Austin Reaves here, who put up 29 points in the team's 127-94 win over the Denver Nuggets. With Nikola Jokic missing the game due to injury the Lakers took advantage and got a little revenge on Denver.
March – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
March started off ugly as the team suffered a 77-97 loss to the Clippers. However, they went on to win 12 games this month as they essentially clinched a playoff spot. They also faced a lot of adversity, as D'Angelo Russell missed time due to injury. Although not the star player of the team, it hurts to lose good depth guys.
Nevertheless, L.A. performed fine without him, as LeBron James continued to ball out. We also got to see Bronny play, but just barely. He made one basket and earned an assist in the team's 113-102 win over the Grizzlies. But the most important thing here for L.A. to do is win a few more games to reserve a playoff spot.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|RECORD
|Clippers
|77-97
|32-28
|Pelicans
|108-98
|33-28
|Knicks
|109-94
|34-28
|Celtics
|103-118
|34-29
|Nets
|121-99
|35-29
|Bucks
|119-73
|36-29
|Nuggets
|95-123
|36-30
|Suns
|116-112
|37-30
|Bucks
|119-118
|38-30
|Nuggets
|108-107
|39-30
|Bulls
|77-106
|39-31
|Magic
|100-95
|40-31
|Pacers
|117-105
|41-31
|Bulls
|113-112
|42-31
|Grizzlies
|113-102
|43-31
|Rockets
|105-94
|44-31
April – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25
Despite an ugly three-game losing streak in the middle of the month, the Lakers did just enough to earn the fifth seed in the NBA Playoffs. They started the month with back-to-back wins, and ended the month with another two to edge out Sacramento for the 5 seed.
Like last year, it wasn't the most prettiest season, but L.A. found a way to make the postseason and avoid the Play-In. However, they now host a San Antonio Spurs team which shocked the league this season. Can they defeat San Antonio, whose now led by second-year superstar Victor Wembanyama?
|OPPONENT
|SCORES
|RECORD
|Warriors
|110-99
|45-31
|Pelicans
|104-99
|46-31
|Thunder
|108-114
|46-32
|Thunder
|86-107
|46-33
|Mavericks
|105-116
|46-34
|Rockets
|120-93
|47-34
|Trailblazers
|103-93
|48-34
NBA Playoffs First Round – vs. #4 San Antonio Spurs
|GAME
|SCORE
|SERIES
|1
|101-91
|1-0
|2
|88-103
|1-1
|3
|93-104
|1-2
|4
|122-106
|2-2
|5
|133-127 (OT)
|3-2
|6
|108-85
|4-2
The Lakers got off to a hot start in this series, but ultimately let the Spurs take a quick 2-1 lead in the series. However, LeBron buckled down, averaging a whopping 33 points per game to help the Lakers overcome the Spurs. However, there was one major problem the Lakers now had to deal with.
Anthony Davis suffered an ankle injury which would cause him to miss at least the next round. Can the Lakers hold off the #1 Mavericks without him?
NBA Playoffs QuarterFinals – vs. #1 Dallas Mavericks
|GAME
|SCORE
|SERIES
|1
|88-118
|0-1
|2
|95-114
|0-2
|3
|90-125
|0-3
|4
|104-107
|0-4
According to NBA 2K25, the Los Angeles Lakers will lose to the Dallas Mavericks in the Quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs. Due to Anthony Davis' injury, the team suffered a serious collapse, failing to score and rebound throughout the contest. LeBron also faltered, now averaging just 23 points per game in the series.
Although they made it farther than they did last season, the Lakers were still hoping to reach the NBA Finals again. As long as LeBron is still playing at an All-Star level, the team can definitely make a big push this year. Unfortunately, NBA 2K25 doesn't think they'll go that far.
Overall, that wraps up the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2025 Season Results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed reading. We also look forward to another exciting NBA Season, which begins in October.
