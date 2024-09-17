We've got the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2025 Season Results according to NBA 2K25 to see how the game thinks the team will perform this year. Last year, the Lakers finished the season 47-35 and made the playoffs. However, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the First Round in 5 games. Will they fare better this year? Let's find out.

Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2025 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

According to NBA 2K25, the Los Angeles Lakers will go 48-34 in the regular season and make the playoffs. But before we show what happened in the postseason, let's see how they got there in the first place.

October – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

The Lakers' 2024-2025 season started on a rough note, with the team going 1-4 in October. The team performed well offensively, but the same couldn't be said about the defense. They managed to start the year 1-0 after beating Minnesota 111-103. But they instantly faced a fierce five-game losing streak that set them back.

OPPONENT SCORE RECORD Timberwolves 111-103 1-0 Suns 100-115 1-1 Kings 97-102 1-2 Suns 109-111 1-3 Raptors 107-109 1-4

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team in minutes per game, points scored, and several other statistical categories. But as we can see, there'll need to be improvements from other players if they want to turn things around.

November – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

The month of November was a bit better for the Lakers, but the team still struggled. As we mentioned, they suffered a loss to start the month, extending their losing streak to five. However, the Lakers went on to win seven of their next nine games to go 8-7. However, as soon as things were looking better, they lost four straight to end the month and end up being below .500 again.

OPPONENT SCORE RECORD Raptors 106-121 1-5 Pistons 120-99 2-5 Grizzlies 112-102 3-5 76ers 107-97 4-5 Raptors 106-112 4-6 Grizzlies 95-113 4-7 Spurs 113-99 5-7 Pelicans 116-113 6-7 Jazz 120-110 7-7

Magic 136-130 (OT) 8-7 Nuggets 92-125 8-8 Suns 104-124 8-9 Spurs 94-99 8-10 Thunder 103-105 8-11

Nothing was too different here than in October. While the team played well offensively, they allowed over 1,500 points (110 points per game) in a 14 game stretch. However, the season is still early and anything is possible.

December – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

Because some games are still to be decided, a couple of games here do not reflect the actual 2024-2025 season. Instead of waiting for December to see the confirmed matchups, we just rocked with what NBA 2K25's MyNBA mode provided for us. The rest of the season does accurately reflect the real 2024-2024 schedule.

Anyways, it was a better month for the Lakers who finally evened out their record. Additionally, the defense managed to buckle down and play better, though they still need to improve. However, thanks LeBron averaging over 27 points per game, the Lakers' offense is in good hands. We also got to see Bronny James play for the first time, though he only played for two minutes against the Kings near the end of the month.

OPPONENT SCORE RECORD Jazz 114-96 9-11 Timberwolves 101-104 9-12 Heat 108-99 10-12 Hawks 108-111 10-13 Trailblazers 105-104 11-13 Thunder 101-111 11-14 Kings 113-117 11-15 Kings 103-100 12-15 Kings 108-101 13-15

Pistons 95-108 13-16 Warriors 101-90 14-16 Kings 112-98 15-16 Cavaliers 105-102 16-16

January – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

The Lakers started off their New Year with a win to go above .500 for the first time this season. They went on to win two more games to extend their win streak to four games. Furthermore, this month saw the team win some important matchups, including a 1 point victory over the Celtics.

In fact, L.A. had three close games this month in which the winning team only won by 1 point. Another thing worth noting is the defensive improvement. This month they only allowed over 100 points in half of their matchups this month. It's not perfect, but the Lakers seemed to find a better rhythm in terms of defense.

OPPONENT SCORE RECORD Trailblazers 106-96 17-16 Hawks 132-123 (OT) 18-16 Rockets 120-103 19-16 Mavericks 95-114 19-17 Hornets 95-125 19-18 Spurs 104-91 20-18 Spurs 97-108 20-19 Heat 104-116 20-20 Nets 108-98 21-20

Clippers 86-119 21-21

Wizards 106-95 22-21 Celtics 98-97 23-21 Warriors 103-104 23-22 Hornets 118-101 24-22 76ers 127-128 (OT) 24-23 Wizards 104-91 25-23

Overall, Davis and LeBron continue to be the superstars of this team. Fortunately, they've both been healthy and didn't get injured… yet.

February – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

The Lakers continued another win streak in the month of February, winning their first three games before losing to the Pacers. Overall, they went 16-11 in the first two months of the year as they continue to build their record. At this point into the season, it seems unlikely the Lakers will be able to catch up to the Mavericks, who are the #1 team in the league.

The Lakers still find themselves fighting for a playoff spot, but the slight improvements every month seem to help the team inch towards a postseason spot.

OPPONENT SCORE RECORD Knicks 113-97 26-23 Clippers 111-106 27-23 Warriors 106-99 28-23 Pacers 109-116 28-24 Jazz 110-92 29-24 Jazz 110-112 29-25 Trailblazers 111-100 30-25 Nuggets 127-94 31-25 Mavericks 89-104 31-26

Timberwolves 108-99 32-26 Clippers 113-114 32-27

A quick shoutout to Austin Reaves here, who put up 29 points in the team's 127-94 win over the Denver Nuggets. With Nikola Jokic missing the game due to injury the Lakers took advantage and got a little revenge on Denver.

March – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

March started off ugly as the team suffered a 77-97 loss to the Clippers. However, they went on to win 12 games this month as they essentially clinched a playoff spot. They also faced a lot of adversity, as D'Angelo Russell missed time due to injury. Although not the star player of the team, it hurts to lose good depth guys.

Nevertheless, L.A. performed fine without him, as LeBron James continued to ball out. We also got to see Bronny play, but just barely. He made one basket and earned an assist in the team's 113-102 win over the Grizzlies. But the most important thing here for L.A. to do is win a few more games to reserve a playoff spot.

OPPONENT SCORE RECORD Clippers 77-97 32-28 Pelicans 108-98 33-28 Knicks 109-94 34-28 Celtics 103-118 34-29 Nets 121-99 35-29 Bucks 119-73 36-29 Nuggets 95-123 36-30 Suns 116-112 37-30 Bucks 119-118 38-30

Nuggets 108-107 39-30 Bulls 77-106 39-31 Magic 100-95 40-31 Pacers 117-105 41-31 Bulls 113-112 42-31 Grizzlies 113-102 43-31 Rockets 105-94 44-31

April – Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2024 Season Results According to NBA 2K25

Despite an ugly three-game losing streak in the middle of the month, the Lakers did just enough to earn the fifth seed in the NBA Playoffs. They started the month with back-to-back wins, and ended the month with another two to edge out Sacramento for the 5 seed.

Like last year, it wasn't the most prettiest season, but L.A. found a way to make the postseason and avoid the Play-In. However, they now host a San Antonio Spurs team which shocked the league this season. Can they defeat San Antonio, whose now led by second-year superstar Victor Wembanyama?

OPPONENT SCORES RECORD Warriors 110-99 45-31 Pelicans 104-99 46-31 Thunder 108-114 46-32 Thunder 86-107 46-33 Mavericks 105-116 46-34 Rockets 120-93 47-34 Trailblazers 103-93 48-34

NBA Playoffs First Round – vs. #4 San Antonio Spurs

GAME SCORE SERIES 1 101-91 1-0 2 88-103 1-1 3 93-104 1-2 4 122-106 2-2 5 133-127 (OT) 3-2 6 108-85 4-2

The Lakers got off to a hot start in this series, but ultimately let the Spurs take a quick 2-1 lead in the series. However, LeBron buckled down, averaging a whopping 33 points per game to help the Lakers overcome the Spurs. However, there was one major problem the Lakers now had to deal with.

Anthony Davis suffered an ankle injury which would cause him to miss at least the next round. Can the Lakers hold off the #1 Mavericks without him?

NBA Playoffs QuarterFinals – vs. #1 Dallas Mavericks

GAME SCORE SERIES 1 88-118 0-1 2 95-114 0-2 3 90-125 0-3 4 104-107 0-4

According to NBA 2K25, the Los Angeles Lakers will lose to the Dallas Mavericks in the Quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs. Due to Anthony Davis' injury, the team suffered a serious collapse, failing to score and rebound throughout the contest. LeBron also faltered, now averaging just 23 points per game in the series.

Although they made it farther than they did last season, the Lakers were still hoping to reach the NBA Finals again. As long as LeBron is still playing at an All-Star level, the team can definitely make a big push this year. Unfortunately, NBA 2K25 doesn't think they'll go that far.

Overall, that wraps up the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-2025 Season Results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed reading. We also look forward to another exciting NBA Season, which begins in October.

