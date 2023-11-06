Jaxson Hayes will miss Monday's game vs. the Miami Heat due to a left ankle sprain.

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) will be without another rotation player for their visit to South Beach. On Monday morning, the team ruled out center Jaxson Hayes for the Miami Heat matchup due to a left ankle sprain.

Hayes was initially listed as questionable on Sunday before being downgraded.

The Lakers have already seen a handful of key pieces land on the injury report as they strive to build early-season chemistry. Rui Hachimura has missed the past three games and is day-to-day as he remains in concussion protocol. Jarred Vanderbilt (heel bursitis) hasn't advanced past stationary drills. Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

Prior to Saturday's loss to the Orlando Magic, Darvin Ham said Vanderbilt and Vincent would return “later rather than sooner.”

Fortunately, Taurean Prince — who missed the previous two ballgames with knee soreness — is off the injury report and presumably slated to play in Miami.

Rookie point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) is out, as well. There's no timetable for his return.

Hayes is averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. The shorthanded Lakers have recently experimented with three-big lineups featuring Hayes, Anthony Davis, and Christian Wood. In Wednesday's overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, the three-big combo ignited a 15-5 third-quarter run that turned the game in the Lakers' favor. (The tactic was unsuccessful in the first half in Orlando.)

Ham will provide a more detailed update on Hayes' status prior to the Heat tip-off. In the meantime, the Lakers will roll with Davis and Wood at center — and possibly sprinkle in some LeBron James at the 5.

Two-way rookie Colin Castleton is the other true center on the Lakers' roster, though he's not with the team on their four-game East Coast road trip.