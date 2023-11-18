LeBron and the Lakers found their footing in Friday's In-Season Tournament win over the Blazers.

The Los Angeles Lakers' In-Season Tournament matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers — a relatively stress-free 107-96 win — on Friday offered them an opportune platform to rebound from a sluggish home loss to the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James made sure his team capitalized at the Moda Center.

“No nonsense approach from start to finish,” Darvin Ham said about LeBron’s mindset. “Leading the charge. Setting the table. Not only for himself but for his teammates.”

Once again, LeBron efficiently poured in buckets while defying preconceived notions about aging. In 35 minutes, the 38-year-old tied his season-high with 35 points, on 13-for-22 shooting, including 5-f0r-9 from 3-point range, to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

“I’m always preaching efficiency,” LeBron said. “And I like to be efficient every time I step out on the floor.”

James — who was ice-cold from 3 in 2022-23 — has nailed 14 of 26 from downtown across the last four games. He's up to 39.7% for the season. He's shooting 57.2% overall. Encouragingly, the Lakers were more than respectable from long-range — 12-for-30 (40%) — for the second time this week.

“He was in a great rhythm,” said Anthony Davis. “And then it kinda trickled down. … He played like himself. The No. 1 scorer in history. He just put his team on his back tonight. Everybody else just filled in the gaps.”

Davis had 16 points on 8-for-19 from the field as he continues dealing with left hip/adductor spasms. He was 3-for-9 vs. the Kings. Unlike on Wednesday, Davis admitted the injury is hindering his capabilities.

“I’m alright. I mean, full transparency, it still bothers me. But I’m gonna try and go out there and compete. Obviously, not being who I am offensively, shots not falling, the leaping abilities and all that stuff just isn’t back to where it was. But I try to just make up for it on the defensive end and try to impact the game other than scoring.”

AD's box score encapsulated the Lakers' performance: six turnovers — now a recurring problem for the team — but also 14 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals.

“He’s just trying to set the tone,” Ham said. “The way Bron sets the tone for us offensively … AD is doing the same thing on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Lakers compensated for sloppiness (18 turnovers) and continued issues on the glass (Blazers had 19 offensive rebounds) by holding Portland to 40.4% shooting and wreaking havoc on ball-handlers. The Lakers generated 27 points off 19 turnovers, 11 of which came via steals (Cam Reddish continues to be a backcourt pest).

Davis didn't downplay his importance to the Lakers' defense.

“I’m the d-line, linebackers, safety, cornerback, everything, I’m everywhere. Just try to be there for the team. I tell the guys, ‘Pressure the ball and funnel them to me. I’m gonna help you guys.”

D'Angelo Russell added 14 points and six assists and continues to shoot the ball well from deep (4-for-7). Christian Wood pulled 10 points and 10 boards. Austin Reaves had his second straight forgettable outing and played just 17:50 — something to monitor.

The fact that Friday marked a West Group A contest didn't hurt the Lakers' focus. LeBron said that while the Lakers aren't putting “all our eggs” in the In-Season Tournament basket, they do understand the “incentive” of earning a high seed in the Knockout Round — hosting the quarterfinals — which the Lakers are easily on track to do.

Ultimately, though, those 48 minutes in Portland for the Lakers were about quickly finding their footing on the heels of a slip-up.

“A tough loss a couple of days ago against Sac,” said AD. “Wanted to come back and get in the win column.”