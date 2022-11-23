Published November 23, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that Anthony Davis has been on a hot streak over the past few games would be a complete understatement at this point. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar put up another mind-blowing line on Tuesday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, amassing 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks.

It seems like it came at a price, though, with Davis suffering an injury scare in the second quarter against the Suns. Davis looked like he was in a lot of pain while he was lying on the ground for a few minutes following a hard foul from Phoenix superstar Devin Booker. AD was able to return and finish out the game but now sounds like there could be a cause for concern here.

According to sideline reporter Chris Haynes, Davis revealed to the coaching staff that he momentarily lost feeling in his arm:

“I heard Anthony Davis telling the trainer he ‘felt a loss of sensation from his hand all the way down to his elbow,'” Haynes said, via Talkin’ NBA on Twitter.

That can’t be good. Kudos to Davis for fighting through the pain and coming up with another very impressive performance for the Lakers.

By the looks of it, however, all the heavy lifting appears to be taking its toll on Anthony Davis. We all know how this man isn’t the most robust player out there, and it just always feels like he’s on the brink of yet another injury spell.

The good news for the Lakers is that LeBron James is set to return on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, and he should provide AD with some much-needed help.