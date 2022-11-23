Published November 23, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Late in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers road game against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis hit the deck hard. He lay on the ground for several minutes, appearing to be holding his left forearm or wrist. Davis was attempting to convert an alley-oop and was fouled by Suns guard Devin Booker.

Booker actually took an elbow to the head as the two hit the ground. The Lakers medical staff and teammates alike stood over him, holding their collective breaths. Davis eventually walked over to the bench and was seen stretching out his fingers. He remained in the game after a timeout, according to Dave McMenamin. However, the rest of the first half he could be seen clutching at that left hand.

Anthony Davis remaining aggressive the rest of the first half. He finished with a team-high 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists as Los Angeles has a 55-53 lead at the break. They closed the half on an 18-6 run.

The Lakers are looking to continue their three-game winning streak. The season has been filled with streaks, with two different five-game losing streaks mixed in.

Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that LeBron James will be returning to action Friday night. The last thing the Lakers need is for one star to return and another to hit the injury list. James is getting past a groin injury that has kept him out the last couple of weeks. Davis, of course, has been carrying the Lakers in his absence and is having a spectacular year to start. But as we all know, injuries are always his biggest concern.

For now, it appears Davis dodged this bullet.