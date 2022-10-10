Lost Eidolons Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Fight back against the empire that brought the land into war in Lost Eidolons. Keep reading to learn more about Lost Eidolons, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Lost Eidolons Release Date: October 13, 2022

Lost Eidolons will release on October 13, 2022. It will release on PC, with a release on the Xbox Series to follow in early 2023. Other consoles will also get the game at a later date. While this game was originally supposed to release on the Xbox One, it is no longer going to.

Lost Eidolons gameplay

Lost Eidolons is a turn-based tactical role-playing game, with a heavy focus on its story. This game is very similar to Fire Emblem or the Final Fantasy Tactics series of games. Players do not just control one character in games like these. Instead, they control a whole party of characters, moving them one at a time, before letting the enemy move. This continues until either the objective of the battle is achieved, or until the player’s party is wiped out. Of course, the latter leads to a game over.

The battles happen on a grid, spanning all over the battlefield. Each character has a designated move range, affected by their class and equipment. They also have a designated attack range, also affected by their class and equipment. The player can move their characters within their move range, then proceed to attack any enemy within the attack range. If the character is also within the enemy’s attack range, they will attack back. Taking advantage of this range difference is one of the keys to victory.

Ten classes are available for the game’s over 20 playable characters. Some of these classes wield magic, while others use a sword and shield. Of course, each class has its own strengths and weaknesses, so players must find a good balance of characters in their party. The character’s equipment is changeable and upgradable so that the player can better prepare for each battle they face.

Lost Eidolons story

Lost Eidolons happens in land of Benerio. Once a shining kingdom by the sea, it has become a shadow of its former self after the iron-fisted Ludivictus conquered the land. The player takes on the role of Eden, a charming mercenary whose village was dragged into war. Forced to become a rebel commander, he leads his group of allies in a bloody fight against the imperial army, and return peace to the land.

