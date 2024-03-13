The Louisville basketball team is expected to part ways with head coach Kenny Payne within the next 24 hours, according to a report from ESPN. The Cardinals saw yet another disappointing season come to an end on Tuesday in the ACC Tournament as they fell to North Carolina State. Louisville made it close, but they couldn't find a way to get a win.
Louisville basketball got out to a good start on Tuesday against North Carolina State as they pulled ahead by 12 early in the game. The Wolfpack came back, however, and ended up winning the game 94-85. After the game, Kenny Payne was asked about how he has done as the coach of the Cardinals and if he thinks he should be back next year.
“For me, I go back to day one,” Payne said. “When I walked into the program as the new head coach, I talked about, I needed everybody on the same page. We sort of forgot that. I talked about how I'm not going to let you blame me. I'm not standing up here by myself. I need all of Louisville with me. We sort of forgot that. I talked about, it's going to take time, and I'm going to watch and see who jumped on and off the Titanic. We sort of forgot that. I gave a specific time. I said three or four years. And I'm good with that. That's what I believed at that time, and that's what I still believe it takes to fix this program. With guys like this, you have a foundation. Brandon [Huntley-]Hatfield, Mike James, JJ Traynor, the young guys we have, we have a foundation. Whether I'm the coach or not, I can look in the mirror and say I gave it everything I had to help this program.”
Louisville basketball is typically one of the best teams in the country. That has not been close to the case under Payne. If the Cardinals do indeed part ways with him, he will leave with a 12-52 record. That simply isn't going to cut it.