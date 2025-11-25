Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will finally be catching passes from Joe Burrow once again in Week 13. However, the Baltimore Ravens will be paying close attention to all of Chase's moves.

With Burrow back, the Bengals' offense will be much more high-powered. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is at least expecting that. When it comes to Chase, he is making sure his defenders never take their eye off of him, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Ja'Marr Chase certainly does merit double coverage,” Harbaugh said. “He is one of the top receivers in the league.

It'll be much easier to double team Chase with Tee Higgins missing the game. The star receiver has been ruled out with a concussion. Burrow will be looking Chase's way heavily on Thanksgiving, and the Ravens want to ensure they don't get cooked.

Still, stopping Chase is much easier said than done. In the 10 games he has appeared in this season, he has caught 79 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. Keep in mind, that was with a mix of mainly Joe Flacco and Jake Browning at quarterback. Chase should be fully unleashed with Burrow back.

The Week 13 matchup will be pivotal for both teams. While the Bengals are 3-8, their quarterback wouldn't be coming back if they didn't want to win. In turn, the Ravens have taken the AFC North lead with their 6-5 record. Beating the Bengals will be paramount for keeping their top stop.

If Chase takes over the game, victory becomes much less likely. But if seems like Harbaugh already has a plan for that.