A day after the Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new logo for the 2026 WNBA season to the public, they followed up that announcement with a first look at their new uniforms. The team posted two editions of its rebranded jerseys on its social media, officially welcoming in a new era of Mercury basketball.

The wordmarks written in the new “Mighty Mercury” typeface mimic the way the planet itself appears when it rises over a horizon, and the eight-degree arc calls back to the W's original eight squads. The font is also said to “incorporate shadow knockouts and angles that match the aesthetic of each of the Mercury's new logos.” The numbers on the front of the jersey are also in the new typeface and outlined in the new psychic purple signature color.

Threaded in tradition. Designed for the future.

This is the new look of Mercury Basketball 🧵 ➡️ https://t.co/lVxB4lfFSF pic.twitter.com/78EJRb6mSF — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mercury's posts on X, formerly Twitter, referred to the pair of jerseys as the “Heroine” and “Explorer” uniforms. he post explained that the colors added to the jerseys' shoulder straps mimic the original 1997 version of Phoenix's uniforms. The “Heroine” edition is white with original purple, and the “Explorer” version is original purple with the new “psychic purple” color.

Introducing the Heroine and Explorer Uniforms. Modernized for our 30th season, while paying homage the Mercury as one of the WNBA’s eight original franchises in 1997. pic.twitter.com/iCklovrPts — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) November 25, 2025

The uniform shorts feature the new primary logo. The redesigned “M” sits inside of a planet outlined with a purple shadow, with the orange and white incorporated as well. The “global lines” reflect the orange lines used in the new global logo, which are split into eight lines representing the Mercury's status as one of the WNBA's eight inaugural teams. The lines also sit at an angle that homages the Phoenix Suns' 1990s uniform and the Mercury's most recent shorts, used from 2021-2025.

Lastly, a silver trophy and the number three are included on the back neckline of the jerseys, honoring the three championship squads from 2007, 2009, and 2014. Before this latest new look, the only change the Mercury had made to their brand had been adopting the purple and orange color scheme in 2011.