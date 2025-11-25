On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a huge overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts to get back above the .500 mark on the 2025 NFL season at 6-5. While it was not pretty by any stretch of the imagination, the Chiefs were able to do just enough to pull this one out of the fire late.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs did come away from this game with some injury concerns, as wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy both appeared to be hobbled at different points of the contest.

However, on Tuesday, the team got some positive updates on both players in advance of this Thursday's tilt with the Dallas Cowboys, as both players were full participants in practice, after being only limited participants on Monday, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

This certainly would seem to bode well for their status on Thursday against the Cowboys, which is another game the Chiefs would very much behoove themselves to win considering where they currently stand in the AFC playoff picture. If the season ended today, the Chiefs would not be in the AFC playoffs, meaning there is still some work to do to climb out of their current hole.

Still, the fact that the Chiefs were able to knock off an elite Colts team despite making several key mistakes throughout the afternoon on Sunday was certainly a good sign for their chances moving forward, especially if they are able to clean up some of those mistakes.

In any case, the Cowboys and Chiefs will kick off their Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 pm ET from Dallas.