Louisville basketball plans to stick it out with head coach Kenny Payne.

It's been a rough start to the season so far as the Louisville basketball team has fallen to a 5-7 record. Rumors began swirling that the Cardinals may move on from head coach, Kenny Payne, as the struggles have been prominent for nearly three seasons. But it sounds like the program plans to stick with Payne for now.

After Louisville basketball lost to Kentucky on Thursday night, athletic director Josh Heird spoke with Kenny Payne in the locker room, according to Eric Crawford of WDRB. Heird eventually revealed that the Cardinals will keep Payne as head coach.

“Kenny and I have had a number of conversations throughout the last week, and Kenny is going to serve as our head coach as we move into the new year. And I'm going to do what I do with every one of our programs, which is evaluate what's happening throughout the season.”

So, Payne has some time to figure it out. However, he holds a career record of 9-35 as of this publishing. He'd have to make a considerable turnaround for the Louisville basketball program. Based on his tenure so far, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals become a power house in college basketball this season.

With that said, Kenny Payne's time with Louisville basketball may be numbered. But for now, he'll remain as the head coach. The Cardinals will take on No. 22 ranked Virginia on Wednesday, January 3. Hopefully this team can get back on track sooner, rather than later. But only time will tell if Payne can get his team back on the right path.