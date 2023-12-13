Louisville fans are Kenny Payne's case after false information of Koron Davis' transfer status was revealed.

The Louisville basketball fans have had it with head coach Kenny Payne. Payne helped lead the Cardinals to a subpar 4-28 record during the 2022-23 season, ranking them last in the ACC. Fast forward to Winter 2023, and the Cardinals are on track for another subpar record. Moreover, Coach Payne allegedly revealed that Koron Davis entered the transfer portal, which was false.

How long will Kenny Payne remain the Louisville basketball coach?

Cardinals fans on social media are livid at the false news of Koron Davis' transfer portal status. This is the update provided, which appears to be rejected by Davis, per Jeff Goodman:

This sums up the Kenny Payne Era at Louisville. pic.twitter.com/3bwLnH90SP — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 13, 2023

Davis looks to not be in the transfer market, given his “I enjoy being a Cardinal” statement. So, what happened to cause the mishap?

The key question is, who released information that Davis was in the transfer portal? Fans are convinced Kenny Payne is to blame. One X user summed up the ordeal in a comical post:

“Finally got some time to play Kenny Payne Simulator again. Turns out you can enter a player's name into the transfer portal if you have their university email,” the X user said.

Here are some other noteworthy reactions calling for the head coaches' firing:

I have no idea how Kenny Payne is still holding the job. I truly don’t get it. It makes absolutely no sense. You just have to let him go and take your losses. He’s actively making the team/program worse every day. It’s not remaining neutral, it’s getting worse. https://t.co/hfI1GsadJQ — Michael DeRosa (@MDtheDream) December 13, 2023

We’re getting to the point of “will Kenny Payne even coach basketball again after this?” I think yes but wouldn’t be shocked it not. Absolutely BRUTAL — Red Cup Kentucky (@KentuckyRedCup) December 13, 2023

It almost seems unbelievable that the Louisville head coach would enter a player's name in the portal without their consent, but Cardinals fans are convinced otherwise. Louisville's poor performance since Payne was hired does not help his case either.

Fans may be ready for a change, but it is still possible for the Cardinals to go on a run and turn the misfortune of their program around.