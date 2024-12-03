Louisville basketball is getting some bad news. The Cardinals are going to be without guard Koren Johnson for the rest of the season, after the player is requiring shoulder surgery. Johnson plans to take a redshirt year, per his social media.

“Card Nation! I have decided to redshirt this year and get shoulder surgery to make sure I'm in the best shape possible for next year and my future! I appreciate all the love and support,” Johnson posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This is a tough blow. Johnson transferred to Louisville basketball from Washington, where he averaged more than 11 points a game last season. He finished the 2023-24 basketball campaign as the Sixth Man of the Year in the Pac-12.

The injury is the latest in a series of medical issues that have affected the Cardinals. Louisville basketball is already dealing with serious injuries to Kasean Pryor and Aboubacar Traore.

Louisville basketball has a new leader this season in Pat Kelsey

Pat Kelsey is turning some heads in year one at the school. The Cardinals made the championship game of this year's Battle for Atlantis tournament, but lost in a close game to Oklahoma. Louisville left the Bahamas with wins over West Virginia and Indiana.

That run surely got Louisville basketball fans excited, as the Cardinals march through the ACC later this season. The injuries are certainly throwing a wrench in that excitement. Pryor and Johnson are now lost for the season, so it will require Louisville to get more quality minutes from their bench.

Kelsey has added a lot of excitement to the school's basketball program off the floor as well. The coach famously walked around the Louisville campus, trying to get students to attend a game earlier this year with Tennessee. Kelsey also famously welcomed former coach Rick Pitino back to the school, after Pitino said in an interview he had never been invited back to town.

The head coach came to the school in 2024, after leading the College of Charleston to a NCAA tournament appearance last year. Kelsey also coached at Winthrop, where he again made the NCAA tournament. He's also won coach of the year awards in the Big South, as well as the Coastal Athletic Association.

Louisville basketball next plays Ole Miss, in the ACC-SEC Challenge. The two squads battle on the hardwood Tuesday at 9:00 Eastern. Louisville is 5-2 on the season.