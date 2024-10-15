Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey is sending a message to one of the school's most controversial yet successful coaches. Kelsey is sending a welcome invitation to Rick Pitino to visit the school.

“Obviously we’d love to have him back and he is always welcome here,” Kelsey told reporters, per WHAS11 News in Louisville.

The Kelsey invitation is in response to recent comments made by Pitino. Pitino appeared on the sidelines at a Kentucky football game. The coach, who is now at St. John's, was invited to attend by Kentucky's football and basketball coaches. Pitino was asked by a reporter how he felt about Louisville, after being fired from the school several years ago.

“I have never been invited back to Louisville. They fired me, quite abruptly and not very nicely,” Pitino said. “I harbor nothing against the fans, and certainly nothing against my players. I love them dearly; I love the fans dearly. But I have never been invited back one time.”

Kelsey's invitation certainly changes some things, but it may not ever be accepted.

“I don't think it's going to happen,” Pitino added. “It's sort of like Bob Knight at Indiana. I will always treasure my players, I will always treasure the fans. All I wanted was an apology and they never gave me that apology.”

Kelsey is in his first season at Louisville basketball. He took the job after leading the College of Charleston from 2021-24.

Rick Pitino and Louisville had a rough ending

Pitino was at Louisville from 2001-2017. He took the team to the NCAA tournament multiple times, including a national championship season in 2013. Pitino also took the team to the Final Four in 2005 and 2012.

The legendary coach's tenure was brought down by scandal. Pitino got fired after the school faced multiple investigations during his time at Louisville. This included an alleged extortion attempt against the coach, and then an escort pay scandal at the school forced Louisville to vacate its 2013 national championship. A further investigation into the program over recruiting practices ended up bringing the legendary coach down.

Louisville fans and players will forever be grateful to what Pitino did at the school. After leaving Louisville, the coach ended up coaching overseas. He returned to college basketball at Iona in 2020, and led the Gaels to two NCAA tournament appearances. Pitino just finished his first season coaching at St. John's in New York City.

The coach reiterated when speaking with reporters that he wishes nothing but the best to Louisville and the administration there, which is different than who was in charge when he was fired. Pitino even joked that maybe he deserved to be fired.

Time will tell if Pitino ever returns to Louisville, but he certainly has an invitation now.