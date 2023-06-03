Michelle Wie West and Rose Zhang, two prominent figures in women's golf, have made history on the LPGA Tour by securing a groundbreaking sponsorship agreement with Delta Airlines, the world's largest air passenger carrier.

This marks the first time Delta has sponsored LPGA golfers at a national level, per GolfWeek's Beth Ann Nichols. While the specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, Delta has expressed its commitment to advancing support for women's athletics.

Emmakate Young, the Managing Director of Brand Marketing and Sponsorships for Delta Airlines, emphasized the alignment of the partnership with Delta's core values. Young stated, “Our brand partners are an extension of Delta's core values, and the addition of these world-class athletes brings Delta's presence within golf to the next level. These partnerships allow us to keep climbing toward our mutual goals of driving engagement, equity, and involvement with women's sports.”

Michelle Wie West, a recognizable face in women's golf throughout the 21st century, has amassed an impressive career that goes back to when she was 16. With five victories on the LPGA Tour and four top-5 finishes at major championships, Wie West has established herself as a formidable player in the sport.

Zhang, on the other hand, recently claimed the NCAA Individual Title for the second consecutive year, becoming the first female golfer to achieve this feat. With a total of 12 tournament victories in college, Zhang has garnered immense praise and has been hailed as the best amateur of all time by Stanford coach Anne Walker. Similar to Wie West's early years, Zhang has generated significant buzz within the golfing community.

The sponsorship deal between Delta Airlines and Michelle Wie West and Rose Zhang not only signifies a significant milestone for women's golf but also highlights the continued efforts to promote gender equity and engagement in sports. With Delta's support, these talented LPGA golfers are poised to make a lasting impact on the game and inspire future generations of female athletes.