LIV Golf's season is rolling on after David Burmester won at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois. Bryson DeChambeau was there, finishing T14 after a rough Sunday round. But the attention around the two-time U.S. Open Champion was about his new position off the course. Bryson DeChambeau spoke with Sean Zak at Golf Digest about his new role as the chairman of Donald Trump's Council on Sports in addition to his LIV Golf schedule.

“When I was 15, I felt called,” DeChambeau told Zac. “I felt called to do something really cool in the game of golf, and I’ve had that passion ever since. And when I won tournaments, it wasn’t ultimately fulfilling to me. Nor is anything in life truly fulfilling. I have faith, so I believe in something greater than me, how I’m called, and what I believe in. But I always listen to what I feel called to do. And every time I’ve succeeded in a certain avenue — that’s great, but another door opens. Another door opens, and I feel called to do that as well.”

DeChambeau is one of many athletes on the council. Tua Tagovailoa, HHH, Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, and Roger Goodell are among the other members. Saquon Barkley was named by Trump as a member, which he denied when asked about it. The Eagles running back did play golf with the President, but says he is not on the council.

The council made news by reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test, which DeChambeau spoke about with Zac. “So how do you give the kids that can never do a pull-up that incentive to do a pull-up? And when they do it, what does that mean for them, right? So I think that’s the goal we’re looking for is to give those kids more hope, empower them to be a better person, healthier person, and live a healthier lifestyle.”