The Backstreet Boys are swinging big and this time, it's not with choreography or chart-topping vocals. Nick Carter and Brian Littrell told TMZ Sports they want to go head-to-head with Justin Timberlake and NSYNC in a different arena: a five-on-five golf showdown, per TMZ.

While taking a break from their electrifying residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, the two BSB members laid out the challenge during a round at Pebble Beach. Littrell, the group’s resident golf aficionado, made it loud and clear: “You hear it first on TMZ… Boy Band Mania Golf Tournament!” Carter followed up with full confidence, shouting out NSYNC directly, “We’re challenging NSYNC right now to a five-on-five!”

While no response has come yet from Justin Timberlake or his NSYNC brothers, the matchup sounds spicy. Littrell boasts a 6.8 handicap, and Timberlake has long been recognized as a skilled golfer with a single-digit game himself. Carter, who calls himself a 19, might need a few mulligans or maybe a golf cart pep talk, but his enthusiasm is undeniable.

Fans hoping for a music face-off might have to settle for birdies and bogeys instead of ballads and breakdowns. Still, the sheer spectacle of BSB and NSYNC in polos and visors has all the makings of must-see entertainment.

Timberlake Faces Off the Course Battles Too

The challenge comes at a unique time for Justin Timberlake, who recently wrapped up his world tour with a deeply personal message to fans. Timberlake revealed he’s been privately managing Lyme disease, a diagnosis that has impacted both his performances and his day-to-day life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, “I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease… it can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.” His decision to share the news, despite being notoriously private, resonated with many fans and offered clarity to those wondering about his recent on-stage energy levels.

Whether Timberlake laces up his golf spikes for NSYNC for this boy band clash is still up in the air. But if this match goes down, it could be the most entertaining face-off between the two pop powerhouses since the TRL days.