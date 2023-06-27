LSU basketball star Angel Reese couldn't hold back her delight after watching LSU baseball dominate the College World Series and win. Even better, star outfielder Dylan Crews did the same “ring me” celebration that she did during their 2023 NCAA title win, prompting Reese to celebrate even more.

Reese captured the moment on her phone as it happened, and she made sure to share it on social media for everyone to see. Reese was one proud Tiger on Monday night, and for good reason. She captioned her post with, “HEARD YOUUUU. I LOVE IT HEREEE.”

HEARD YOUUUU🤣 I LOVE IT HEREEE pic.twitter.com/PNEzbsNYCb — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 27, 2023

Angel Reese sent some fans panicking after she celebrated too early during the College World Series between LSU baseball and Florida. With still plenty of time left, she declared “BASEBALL TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPS TOO??? heard youuuu. CONGRATSSSS.”

However, it's hard to blame Reese for being that ecstatic and excited. The Tigers were already dominating at that point, and the fact that Dylan Crews and the team demolished Florida 18-4 only proved that the fans' worries were unfounded. In the end, Reese was just confident the team can close it out without trouble.

Adding to the joyous occasion, LSU sports actually made history with the title victory in men's baseball. Apparently, the Tigers are now the first Division 1 school to win a baseball and basketball (men's or women's) national championship in the same year, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

That is definitely something worth celebrating. Maybe the LSU baseball and women's basketball team can have a combined celebration as well! It will be epic to see Reese and Crews do the ring celebration together in what should be a major school flex.