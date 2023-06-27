The LSU baseball team captured the College World Series Championship on Monday night in a double-digit smackdown of the Florida Gators, and famed Tigers basketball star Angel Reese took notice.

The Tigers dominated the Florida Gators 18-4 in Game 3 of the best-of-3 College World Series. Angel Reese took to twitter mid-game, and declared it prematurely over while congratulating the baseball team.

BASEBALL TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPS TOO??? heard youuuu. CONGRATSSSS — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 27, 2023

Reese went viral earlier this year for her on court celebrations during the championship run for the LSU Women's basketball squad. The Tigers upset the Iowa Hawkeyes led by fan favorite Caitlin Clark, and Reese went on a nationwide publicity tour with her teammates. It even included drama over their planned trip to the White House.

The LSU stars spent the rest of the CWS game imitating the famous Reese ring point, and it was noted by Tigers fans to date back to Joe Burrow winning the 2019 College Football Playoff.

Joe Burrow 🤝 Angel Reese 🤝 Dylan Crews pic.twitter.com/mR4Q2zlzai — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) June 27, 2023

Future top-2 MLB draft pick Dylan Crews starred for the Tigers, notching four hits on six at-bats, and was seen on the broadcast flexing the ring with a big lead.

The Tigers had an epic walk-off winner against top seeded Wake Forest to send them to the College World Series final, and giving them the opportunity to take down the second seeded Gators. Florida gave it their all, turning in a mind-boggling 24 run performance on Sunday to force Game 3 on Monday night.

The Tigers captured their sixth National Championships in 18 College World Series appearances, their first win since 2009. LSU previously lost in 2017 at the hands of the Gators, and exacted their revenge six years later.