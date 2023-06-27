LSU baseball brought home the program's seventh National Championship Monday night in a blowout victory over Florida in the College World Series finals. The Tigers join LSU's women's basketball team as champions in 2023, and Angel Reese loved every minute of it. LSU is now the only school in history to win Division 1 championships in baseball and basketball in the same year, per ESPN.

Dylan Crews did the Angel Reese “ring me” after hitting a triple in the Men’s College World Series 💍 LSU baseball looking for a National Championship in 2023 just like LSU women’s basketball. pic.twitter.com/qS8xkc05wb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 27, 2023

The Tigers' emphatic 18-4 title-clinching win was payback for Florida's 24-4 win on Sunday to force a winner-take-all Game 3. The storyline early in the night was whether or not LSU ace Paul Skenes would take the mound.

LSU jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the top of the second. The pressure died down a bit, and LSU's starter Thatcher Hurd settled down as well, after giving up a 2-run homer in the first inning. Hurd then cruised through five scoreless innings, finishing his night with 2 ER and 7 strikeouts.

Jay Johnson said in a mid-game interview that we would “probably see [Skenes] tonight,” and Skenes did start to warm up in the bullpen. The Tigers only wanted to use their greatest weapon if it was completely necessary. Skenes last pitched on Thursday and threw 120 pitches.

But as the lead continued to build, Johnson ultimately decided he didn't needed his ace.

LSU's whole lineup was clicking tonight. Every Tiger that had an at-bat had at least one hit. Stars Dylan Crews and Tommy White did their thing at the top of the lineup.

Crews went 4-6 with a triple and scored three times. White was 4-7 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs. Brayden Jobert also had a great day, going 4-7 with a home run, 3 RBIs, and 3 runs.

LSU baseball now stands alone in second with seven championships. Texas is third with six, and USC is first with 12, though they haven't won it all since 1998. The Tigers' last championship was in 2009.