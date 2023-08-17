LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese is coming fresh off of winning the national championship and the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament, and Reeserecently spoke about a variety of issues, including her goal of pursuing a career as a model to “tap into both sides” of herself, according to Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports.

A lot of people don't see women's basketball players being able to do both,” Angel Reese said, via Hruby. “I want to push that new narrative of being able to be cute off court but when you get on the court, just being able to ball.”

Judging by Reese's performance so far in her college career, she certainly can ball. She said she wants to play in the WNBA, and she is on track to do that. If Reese is able to get into the modeling industry, she could be a positive influence on others there as well, as she will push that new narrative that she detailed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reese's LSU women's basketball team has a chance to repeat as champions this season. Kim Mulkey brought in two of the top transfer players in Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow to an already talented roster.

Hailey Van Lith made a Final Four with Louisville in 2022, while Aneesah Morrow comes over from DePaul.

It will be intriguing to see how Reese does in her senior year with LSU alongside Van Lith and Morrow. The Tigers will likely go into the season as the favorite to win the championship.