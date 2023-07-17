LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese was honored in Baltimore with the opening of a basketball court in her name, the program announced on Twitter, featuring a photo of Reese at the opening.

Angel Reese Court Now open for hooping in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/Q8IfkGhUIr — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 17, 2023

The name is “Angel Reese Court” and says “dedicated in honor of 2023 NCAA D1 Champion Angel Reese” on a sign outside the court.

Angel Reese won the most outstanding player award for the NCAA Tournament, leading the LSU women's basketball program to the championship win over the Iowa women's basketball program.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reese garnered much attention with her celebrations and taunts towards star Caitlin Clark. She received criticism from many for the taunting of Caitlin Clark, but is one of the biggest stars in women's college basketball now.

It was a big March for Baltimore. Reese was at the center of LSU's championship run on the women's side. Meanwhile, Jordan Hawkins, a fellow Baltimore native, was a huge part of the UConn men's basketball program winning the national championship. Jordan Hawkins was selected in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft after the run with the UConn men's basketball program.

Reese remains with LSU for next season, and they are the favorite to repeat next season. Kim Mulkey's program added one of, if not the top transfer in Hailey Van Lith from the Louisville women's basketball program. With Reese winning a championship and Hailey Van Lith making a final four in the past, their experience in March should make the LSU women's basketball program top contenders to win the championship again in the 2023-2024 season.