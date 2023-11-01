The NCAA has denied the two-time transfer waiver for LSU basketball star Jalen Cook, and he will appeal the decision.

The LSU men's basketball team got some unfortunate news with Jalen Cook's transfer waiver. In a similar situation to North Carolina football star Tez Walker, Cook has had his two-time transfer waiver denied by the NCAA, per Jeff Goodman.

‘LSU's Jalen Cook gets initial transfer waiver request denied by the NCAA. He'll appeal. Began his career at LSU.'

As a result, the LSU men's basketball program released a lengthy statement, and Cook will appeal the decision by the NCAA in hopes of playing this season.

“LSU recently learned that the NCAA denied an immediate eligibility waiver for men’s basketball student-athlete Jalen Cook,” LSU said in its statement. “Since then, we have submitted additional information to the NCAA for reconsideration and are awaiting their next ruling. We believe strongly in the merit of Jalen’s case for immediate eligibility upon his return to LSU, and we will continue to fight for him. We appreciate the NCAA’s emphasis on student-athlete wellness and mental health, and we thank them for their diligence and continued consideration of Jalen’s case.”

Jalen Cook began his collegiate career with the LSU basketball program and then transferred to Tulane for two years. Last season, he averaged 19/9 PPG and was a huge part of the rotation.

This is another questionable decision by the NCAA, which received plenty of backlash following the decision of Tez Walker and others before they ultimately reversed the Walker denial. If the appeal for Cook is denied, the LSU basketball team will not have him until the 2024-2025 campaign.