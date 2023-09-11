The University of North Carolina has publicly expressed their displeasure with the NCAA's eligibility waiver denial against transfer wide receiver Tez Walker but they were also exploring legal action, per a report by WARL sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy. The institution spoke with its in-house legal counsel about the situation and legal remedies that would allow Tez Walker to suit up for the Tar Heels this season. They also consulted with external law firms as well.

University of North Carolina chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz spoke with media members after a 90-minute closed session with the UNC board.

“This was an important meeting where we received some legal updates that will help inform us as we do everything possible to support our student-athletes here at Carolina,” he said after the meeting concluded, “We're keeping all options on the table for how to best support our student-athletes at Carolina, and we felt as if we needed some advice from both our legal counsel here and some outside counsel that we've brought in to help us with these matters.”

Walker's eligibility denial was surely the topic of discussion in the meeting, although Guskiewicz and UNC board chair John Preyer did not say his name in their remarks after the meeting. UNC head football coach Mack Brown also attended the meeting and was pleased with the institution's swift action in addressing the issue

“I'm really, really proud of our Board of Trustees that they're standing up to try to figure out what's best and so we can see all of our options, get a singular voice, and then move forward.”