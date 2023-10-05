In a surprising turn of events, the NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to North Carolina football wide receiver Tez Walker after new information was revealed to the NCAA on the Tar Heels wideout, per Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

In a statement, the NCAA said the following, “NCAA staff received new information regarding University of North Carolina student-athlete Tez Walker. Staff determined the new information qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver. The information had not been made available by UNC previously, despite the school's multiple chances to do so.”

Brown and Walker also released statements. The decision comes after months of appeals by both Walker and the university- and two waivers in support of his eligibility from his two previous schools NC Central and Kent State- failed to move the NCAA to take action on the matter.

Tez Walker eligibility explained

Walker, a two-time transfer, was deemed ineligible for the 2023 season by the NCAA back in early September, a decision that was lambasted by Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown.

Back in January, the NCAA had announced that it would be cracking down on its use of waivers for two-time transfers. That meant that Walker, who had chosen to attend North Carolina to be closer to his sick grandmother and for mental health reasons, had to apply for a waiver to be able to play in 2023.

Many were outraged that a seemingly straightforward decision by the NCAA was anything but. Alas, after a draw-out process that even involved the university consulting with external law firms, Walker will be able to suit up for the North Carolina football team.

The Tar Heels, 4-0 and ranked 14th in the nation, take on Syracuse this weekend. Walker, who tallied 921 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for Kent State in 2022, will be a welcome addition to the Tar Heels offense.