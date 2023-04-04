Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LSU basketball star Angel Reese just keeps dissing the haters and those trying to downplay their success, even if it’s the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

After the Tigers took home the first women’s national title in the program’s history, Jill Biden congratulated the team and shared that the newly crowned champions will be visiting the White House. However, the FLOTUS proceeded to mention her belief that Caitlin Clark and Iowa should be invited as well since they put up a good fight.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game,” the first lady shared during an appearance at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, via ESPN.

When Reese saw the comments from Jill Biden, however, the LSU basketball forward couldn’t hold back her emotions and called it “a joke” while sending several laughing emojis.

For what it’s worth, veteran broadcaster Stephen A. Smith agreed with Angel Reese and argued that visiting the White House should only be reserved for the champions. If the runners-up are also invited, the White Hose appearance basically loses its prestige and importance.

“Hey [Angel Reese], I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel,” Stephen A. shared on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Jill Biden will assert her suggestion, but if she does, expect LSU basketball and its fanbase to have something to say about it.