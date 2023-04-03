Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t see any problem with Angel Reese’s John Cena-like taunt on Caitlin Clark after LSU basketball beat Iowa in the national title game on Sunday. In fact, he loves it.

The Lakers forward said as much amid all the buzz that the “You can’t see me” gesture started. To recall, in the closing seconds of LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa, Reese taunted Clark with it and even pointed at her ring finger to tell the Hawkeyes star that they got a ring.

Of course a lot of haters criticized Reese for what they call a “classless” gesture. However, the Tigers forward couldn’t care less, especially after they won the first women’s national title in the program’s history.

And so when reporter Josiah Johnson shared a meme to illustrate Reese’s epic reaction towards the haters and critics, James couldn’t help but comment on it as well. He retweeted the post and said, “FACTS!!!! Love to see it.”

FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, as LeBron James suggested, there’s really nothing wrong with Angel Reese’s taunt. After all, Caitlin Clark did it first against Louisville in the Elite 8, and so their opponents have every right to do it as well.

For what it’s worth, Reese had an epic reaction to the hate directed her way because of the taunt, saying that she did it for “the girls that look like me, that gonna speak up on what they believe in, is unapologetically you.”

“This was bigger than me tonight. Twitter is going to go on a rage every time. I’m happy. I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited, so I’m forward to celebrating and then next season,” Reese added.

While a lot of people have their opinions on what Reese did, the fact remains that they got the job done and have the bragging rights.