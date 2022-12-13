By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

In his first season as head coach of LSU, Brian Kelly was able to make effective use of the transfer portal. Of course, quarterback Jayden Daniels was the very best of their first transfer class.

However, there were other players that made a huge difference. These included punter Jay Bramblett, running back Noah Cain, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and defensive backs Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Greg Brooks Jr., Joe Foucha, and Mekhi Garner.

Others didn’t make as much of an impression, though. Guys offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts and Miles Frazier, wide receiver Kyren Lacy, linebacker West Weeks, and defensive back Sevyn Banks didn’t really make big splashes. However, their presence made Kelly’s and his staff’s lives easier than they otherwise would have.

Looking ahead, Kelly still has a lot of work to do in order to assemble the Tigers’ 2023 roster. Once again, the transfer portal will be a crucial tool in that endeavor as they hope to retain the top spot in the SEC West while also making it to the College Football Playoff.

Now let us look at the players whom LSU football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Kyle Morlock (Shorter University, TE)

Tight end Kyle Morlock received an offer from LSU in November after transferring as a graduate out of Division II program Shorter University. The talented tight end added double-digit scholarship offers as soon as he declared his plan to enter the portal.

This is good for the Tigers since they are lacking in depth at this spot. Mason Taylor, a true freshman, was given the keys, and the lack of depth is undoubtedly something to watch. Taylor and junior Kole Taylor both saw some action this year.

With the gateway now open, anticipate a push by the Tigers for Morlock. A veteran of Morlock’s level would be a significant asset for the future, even though the arrival of 2023 pledge Mac Markway can fill this spot as well.

Keep in mind that Morlock was a key component of the Shorter University Hawks’ offense and had 30 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. However, ignore the statistics and concentrate on the measurables since agile 6’7 tight ends are quite rare. Morlock still has two years left to use his eligibility, and he would be a great addition to the LSU football offense in 2023.

Wisconsin has an offer out for transfer D-II TE Kyle Morlock… No. 2 TE in the portal (as of today). 6-7, 250. Potential to be a game-changing player. pic.twitter.com/teD6ASPAYl — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 6, 2022

2. Bradyn Swinson (Oregon, EDGE)

In his three seasons at Oregon, Bradyn Swinson ended with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. In the 2022 season alone, he recorded eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Swinson still has two seasons left to use his eligibility, and his entry into the portal has seen a lot of interest. The Tigers are looking for more defensive line depth, and it is obvious they have their eyes set on Swinson.

The 6’4, 233-pound defensive end from Douglasville Chapel Hill High School in Georgia committed to the Ducks as a three-star prospect. He was ranked No. 509 overall, No. 20 for strong-side defensive ends, and No. 55 for Georgia when he came out of high school.

In 12 games for Oregon in 2022, Swinson had a total of eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. After the 2021 season, it appeared that he would play a bigger role, but he spent the majority of the year playing behind outside linebackers DJ Johnson and Mase Funa.

If he does make the move to LSU, he would likely start right away and be a great complement to the LSU football pass rush.

3. Kyon Barrs (Arizona, DT)

Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs is a 6’3, 310-pound native of California who was ranked No. 113 at his position by 247Sports. He chose the Wildcats over two Group-of-5 institutions, Toledo and Florida Atlantic. He will have a lot more top-tier possibilities this time around because Miami, USC, Auburn, Tennessee, and Mississippi State have already extended offers.

Barrs has one more year of eligibility remaining and has 39 games played, 23 starts, 102 tackles (12.5 for loss), and 5.0 sacks to his name. All five of his career sacks and eight of his dozen career stops behind the line, together with 4.5 tackles for loss and 39 stops this past season, helped him earn Second-Team All-Pac 12 accolades in 2021.

The Wildcats have surely benefited from Barrs’ presence, but now he should move to a bigger program. He has surely solidified his place as one of the best in the league, and a move to LSU football would be pretty awesome for him and the school.

4. Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina, DL)

Josaiah Stewart is a 6’2, 230-pound recruit from the Chanticleers’ 2021 class. He chose to join the transfer network after two strong seasons following a coaching change.

The youngster is a high-major talent who has drawn interest from LSU, Southern California, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Michigan, among other schools.

Keep in mind that Stewart recorded a total of 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks in his first season at Coastal Carolina in 2021. His outstanding season earned him a spot on the Freshman All-American team. Stewart then participated in 12 games in 2022, recording 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

Stewart has just completely dominated the Sun Belt Conference. He leaves Coastal Carolina with 79 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and four forced fumbles. LSU football would do well to get on him to strengthen their defensive line.