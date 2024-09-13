For the first time since 2008, No. 16 LSU (1-1) will travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina (2-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

That mid-October matchup went well for the Tigers back then, carrying out a victory. But most of their 22 meetings have gone LSU's way. The Tigers are 19-2-1 against the Gamecocks. South Carolina's only win over LSU in Columbia came during their first meeting in 1930. They last beat LSU in October of 1994.

That's was then and this is now, where there's a lot on the line for both teams this Saturday. Both coaches are out to prove something. For LSU's Brian Kelly, it's about avoiding a 1-2 start with SEC play about to go into full swing. For South Carolina's Shane Beamer, it's about proving he is indeed the right man to lead the Gamecocks in his fourth year.

Both coaches have struggled with inconsistency, but especially Beamer. Under him, South Carolina has pulled off some shocking victories but has also suffered some surprising defeats. Meanwhile, two 10-win seasons for Kelly is not good enough at LSU, where the previous three coaches all won national titles. That being said, this is a must-win for LSU on Saturday.

Now, let's get into some bold predictions for LSU versus South Carolina in Week 3.

LSU finally scores a rushing touchdown, rushes for 120 yards

Through the first two games, LSU has failed to score a rushing touchdown. They're one of just 11 teams in the country with that distinction. The Tigers have also averaged only 117 rushing yards over those two games. What's concerning about Saturday's game against South Carolina is that LSU will be without their leading rusher, John Emery Jr., for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL.

Against USC, LSU posted over 100 rushing yards collectively, with Emery leading the way. Last week, however, the team failed to reach even 70 yards on the ground and still didn't score a touchdown. LSU will hope that changes this week, especially if the forecasted rainy weather becomes a factor. They'll be leaning mostly on Kaleb Jackson to do most of the heavy work.

Garrett Nussmeier throws for at least 270 yards and three touchdowns

Regardless of the weather, the heart and soul of LSU's offense is Garrett Nussmeier and the passing attack. Through the first two games, Nussmeier has thrown for 610 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. Even if the Tigers need to focus more on a short passing game due to weather conditions, Nussmeier will look to connect with his talented group of receivers, although Chris Hilton Jr. is questionable. If the running game struggles again, LSU will have no choice but to lean on the pass. Expect Nussmeier to have another big day.

Harold Perkins records first sack of the season against South Carolina

As highly regarded as Harold Perkins is, he has yet to record a sack this season, though he already has 11 total tackles. Last year, Perkins had 5.5 sacks, with his first coming in Week 3 against Mississippi State. Week 3 this season seems like a good time for him to get his first sack. South Carolina has already allowed their freshman quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, to be sacked seven times in just two games, tied for 118th in the country. One sack for Perkins might be too modest of a prediction; he and the Tigers' pass rush could have a field day.

LSU covers spread, beats South Carolina by at least two scores

Believe it or not, the Gamecocks do have an advantage. Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the most underrated environments in college football. Since 2020, South Carolina is 16-6 at home. However, where things get murky for South Carolina is their freshman quarterback and a questionable offensive line that struggles to stop a pass rush.

Overall, LSU is stronger in the trenches and has the better quarterback. As of this writing, LSU is favored by 8.5 points, and they should cover that spread, even if it comes down to the fourth quarter.