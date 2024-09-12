As we enter Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, teams are starting to reveal their true identities. Although it's still early in the season, we've already witnessed some significant upsets, with one of the biggest shocks coming from the MAC Conference's Northern Illinois defeating Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are just one of many teams that find themselves in must-win situations heading into Week 3. With each passing game, the stakes grow higher, and for some programs, there’s a lot more on the line than just a tally in the win column.

As discussed last week, and as will be the case in the weeks to come, these aren’t just teams that suffered losses or have yet to secure a win—though those are certainly part of the conversation. For some teams, Week 3 represents an opportunity to ignite a much-needed spark and build momentum for the challenges that lie ahead, understanding that every victory is crucial to shaping a successful season.

Week 3 is primed to be another pivotal week in college football, with a slate of compelling matchups that range from games with College Football Playoff implications to those fighting for bowl game eligibility. With that in mind, let's dive into the teams that are most in need of a win in Week 3.

No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1)

Opponent: @ Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

Many thought that if Notre Dame could navigate their season opener against Texas A&M at the always-daunting Kyle Field, they had a real shot at going undefeated or at worst suffering just one loss on their way to the College Football Playoff. That one loss, however, came much sooner than expected—and not against the opponent many had in mind.

Instead, it was Northern Illinois that marched into Notre Dame Stadium and outplayed the Fighting Irish. Despite only having 10 wins combined over the past two seasons, the Huskies managed to take down the then-No. 5 ranked team in the country. Now, Notre Dame faces another challenge in the form of Big Ten opponent Purdue, a team known for pushing conference rivals to the brink or even pulling off outright upsets. Though Notre Dame's path to the playoff is now a long shot, head coach Marcus Freeman and his team desperately need a win on Saturday to right the ship.

No. 16 LSU Tigers (1-1)

Opponent: @ South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world by leading LSU to the SEC Championship Game in his first year. However, since then, things haven't quite lived up to the lofty expectations in Baton Rouge. Now in his third year, Kelly has lost all three of his season openers to non-conference opponents. While he has achieved two 10-win seasons, two bowl victories, and coached a Heisman Trophy winner, LSU fans expect more—especially considering the last three head coaches have each won a national title. The loss to USC in Week 1 was another setback for Kelly and his Tigers. After a predictable win over Nicholls last week, LSU now heads into SEC play against a South Carolina team backed by a raucous home crowd. A win over an SEC opponent is desperately needed in Week 3 to get the Tigers back on track.

Florida State Seminoles (0-2)

Opponent: Memphis Tigers (2-0)

No Power 4 team needs a win more desperately right now than Mike Norvell and Florida State. The Seminoles' season hopes have unraveled in just two weeks. Now, an intriguing Week 3 matchup pits Florida State against Norvell's former team, Memphis—who surprisingly holds the undefeated record going into Week 3 instead of the Seminoles.

Memphis entered 2024 as a potential playoff contender from the Group of Five. If Florida State drops another game, especially at home, serious conversations about the future of the program and Norvell's tenure could begin to surface in Tallahassee.

Florida Gators (1-1)

Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

No one in college football is feeling the heat more than Florida's Billy Napier. After failing to reach a bowl game last year and finishing with a worse record than the season before, the Gators started this season with a blowout loss to Miami at home. A Week 2 win over Samford offered a brief respite, but the schedule is about to get tougher.

Napier and the Gators will face Texas A&M in Gainesville this week. While it's a more manageable matchup than some on their horizon, it's still no walk in the park. The one factor potentially easing the pressure on Napier is his reliance on a talented freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. However, a win in Week 3 is crucial before the Gators enter the more challenging part of their schedule.

No. 9 Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Opponent: Oregon State (2-0)

How can a team that's 2-0 and ranked No. 9 in the country be in a “must-win” situation? That's the reality for Oregon, who has yet to play like a Top 10 team this season. The Ducks struggled against FCS opponent Idaho in Week 1 and needed a fourth-quarter resurgence to overcome Boise State in Week 2.

These lackluster performances have caused them to fall from No. 3 to No. 9 in the AP Poll. Now, facing an in-state rival in Oregon State, the Ducks must prove they are the powerhouse team many believed them to be in the preseason. While they may not be as desperate as some other teams on this list, a convincing win is essential, especially with Big Ten play and a looming matchup against Ohio State on the horizon.

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Opponent: Tulane Green Wave (1-1)

Like Oregon, Oklahoma isn't in an immediate “must-win” scenario, given their undefeated record and the fact that they haven't started SEC play yet. However, with a matchup against Tulane—a team that pushed ranked Kansas State to the limit last week—the Sooners could face a real test on Saturday.

This year's Oklahoma team is anchored by a strong defense that head coach Brent Venables has successfully rebuilt now in his third season in Norman. The offense, however, remains a work in progress, as evidenced by their 14-point performance (all in the first half) against Houston last week, with two additional points coming from a safety. So, why is this a must-win for the Sooners? Because their schedule only gets tougher from here, beginning with a home game against new conference foe, No. 7 Tennessee.

Auburn Tigers (1-1)

Opponent: New Mexico Lobos (0-2)

It's only two games into Hugh Freeze's second year at Auburn, but things haven't exactly gone as planned so far. Last Saturday, the Tigers hosted new ACC member California and were dealt a surprising loss, leaving them on shaky ground heading into Week 3.

Looking at Auburn's upcoming opponent, fans might have a flashback to last season. Just before the Iron Bowl last year, the Tigers were unexpectedly upset by New Mexico State. However, Auburn fans can breathe a little easier this time, as they face the University of New Mexico Lobos, a 0-2 Mountain West team. That said, the Tigers should remain cautious; the Lobos have managed to put up 70 points in their first two games and could pose a threat if underestimated.

Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)

Opponent: Colorado State Rams (1-1)

The constant chatter from Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is starting to fall on deaf ears. While Sanders, a former NFL Hall of Famer, could certainly talk the talk and walk the walk as a player, he's yet to prove he can do more than talk as the Buffaloes head coach by building a sustainable program.

Right now, things seem chaotic in Boulder, with Sanders at the center of it all. There are growing concerns that he's lost control of the program, seemingly focusing primarily on his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and two-way star Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes took a tough loss to bitter rival Nebraska last Saturday. As Joel Klatt mentioned on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, Colorado's upcoming Week 3 game against Colorado State is now the biggest of Sanders' tenure. Last season, this game exposed Colorado's vulnerabilities, marking the end of a three-game winning streak before they went on to lose seven of their next eight games.