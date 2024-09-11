The college football season is in full swing as we head into Week 3. Already, the Top 25 rankings have seen a major shift, with some teams getting knocked out and others climbing in. After an action-packed first two weeks of the season—three if you count Week Zero—many are dismissing Week 3 due to a perceived lack of marquee matchups.

Don't be fooled. Week 3, like every other week in the college football season, is packed with can't-miss games. These matchups kick off as early as Friday with a Top 25 showdown between No. 20 Arizona and No. 14 Kansas State.

There are actually two Top 25 matchups scheduled for Week 3, with the second set to take place on Saturday. But there are also four other games involving ranked teams against unranked opponents, such as No. 4 Alabama traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the Badgers, that promise to be among the weekend's most exciting. Here's the full list of college football's Week 3 games you don't want to miss.

No. 4 Alabama @ Wisconsin

Wisconsin hasn’t hosted a top 10 non-conference opponent at Camp Randall Stadium since 1989 (per The Athletic), and that outing didn’t go well—the Badgers were demolished by Miami, 51-3. Historically, Wisconsin has hosted only 10 top-10 non-conference teams since the AP Poll began in 1936, with a record of 1-9 in those games. Meanwhile, Alabama, known for beating top 10 teams, is coming off a hard-fought win over South Florida. Wisconsin seemed to cruise past South Dakota in their last game. Even with a noon kickoff, expect a great atmosphere at Camp Randall, one of the most electric stadiums in the country, made even more intense by the arrival of a powerhouse program like Alabama.

No. 20 Arizona @ No. 14 Kansas State

While Week 3 technically starts on Thursday, but Friday's clash between No. 20 Arizona and No. 14 Kansas State is one of the week's must-watch games. This showdown in Manhattan is now a Big 12 battle and carries significant implications in a wide-open conference race. Kansas State narrowly escaped with a win over Tulane last week, while Arizona had a lackluster victory over Northern Arizona. Perhaps both teams were looking ahead to this pivotal Week 3 matchup.

No. 16 LSU @ South Carolina

One of the top matchups in Week 3 and the site of ESPN's College GameDay is Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks shocked everyone last weekend with a convincing 31-6 win over Kentucky. This gives Shane Beamer's squad some momentum as they host LSU in what promises to be a hostile environment. This game marks the beginning of SEC play for the Tigers after two out of conference games, including a loss to USC in the season opener and a win against Nicholls.

Memphis @ Florida State

This game was initially highlighted because it pits Florida State head coach Mike Norvell against his former team, but it’s now much more than that. Florida State started their season in Week Zero against Georgia Tech and has since fallen to 0-2, a shocking development for a team that began as a College Football Playoff favorite and was ranked No. 10. The 2024 Seminoles are a shadow of last year's squad, making Saturday's game critical for Norvell. Memphis, a preseason favorite among Group of Five teams to make the playoff, is 2-0 with dominant wins over North Alabama and Troy, outscoring their opponents 78-17.

No. 24 Boston College @ No. 6 Missouri

After two weeks of facing easy opponents and securing shutout victories, No. 6 Missouri will finally face real competition on Saturday when they host No. 24 Boston College. It’s still hard to gauge just how good these teams are. Boston College pulled off a massive upset against Florida State in Week 1, but the Seminoles are clearly not the powerhouse they were last year. Missouri boasts one of its most talented teams ever and will aim to continue its manageable schedule with a win over the Eagles. Meanwhile, first-year Boston College coach Bill O'Brien will be looking to pull off another upset.

No. 9 Oregon @ Oregon State

Oregon started the season as the No. 3 team in the country but has now dropped to No. 9 in the AP Poll. They haven't lost a game yet, but it feels like they have, given their underwhelming performances. The Ducks narrowly won both of their first two games, needing a last-second field goal to beat Boise State last week. Now they face a fierce in-state rivalry game against Oregon State, where the home team has won the last four matchups. Three of those four games were decided by nine points or fewer, promising another close contest.

Tulane @ No. 15 Oklahoma

Tulane came close to upsetting Big 12 member Kansas State last weekend, giving the Wildcats all they could handle. Now, they hope to pull off a similar feat against former Big 12 member No. 15 Oklahoma. This is a challenging matchup for the Sooners, who are coming off a narrow victory over Houston that required a late safety to secure the win. Sooners' head coach Brent Venables will likely be looking to his defense again in Week 3 to fend off the Green Wave.

Washington State @ Washington

Typically, this rivalry game is held at the end of the regular season, but due to conference realignment and the Pac-12's demise, we get the Apple Cup in Week 3 this year. Both teams are undefeated so far, despite getting little love in the rankings. Husky Stadium should be buzzing when these two annual rivals clash. Both teams, depleted by the transfer portal in the offseason, are looking to build their resumes with a win.

West Virginia @ Pitt

Another game impacted by conference realignment is “The Backyard Brawl” between West Virginia and Pitt. Even though neither team is ranked, this is still a can't-miss game due to its intense, bitter rivalry. The Mountaineers have won three of the last four in this series, though Pitt's last win in 2022 came at home. Saturday's game is in Pittsburgh, and the last three games have been decided by just 19 points combined, setting the stage for another nail-biter.

Colorado @ Colorado State

Last but certainly not least is Deion Sanders and Colorado taking on Colorado State. The Buffaloes are coming off a rough Week 2 loss to rival Nebraska and now face another in-state rival in the Rams. Last year's game was full of drama both on and off the field, with Colorado barely eking out a win. That game revealed several glaring issues within the Buffaloes' team that have continued to haunt them this season. If Colorado State pulls off the upset, it will raise even more questions about Sanders' tenure in Boulder.