LSU football is already down in the dumps after losing their season opener to USC on Sunday. Now the Tigers have been dealt some serious injury news on Wednesday that should keep one of their offensive weapons out for the season.

Running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL, according to The Advocate via NOLA.com.

Emery Jr. apparently suffered the injury during the Tigers' Tuesday practice. This comes on the heels of Emery Jr. rushing for 61 yards against USC.

This is an especially unfortunate injury for Emery Jr. because it is his second ACL injury in as many years. Emery Jr. tore his ACL in his right knee during LSU's victory over Florida in 2023. That injury ended his season with 23 carries for 121 yards.

The Tigers will have to rely on Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson without Emery Jr. in the mix.

Next up for LSU is a much easier game against 0-1 Nicholls State in the Tigers' home opener.

LSU football game against USC sets massive viewership numbers in losing effort

Brian Kelly may not have been pleased with the LSU-USC game on Sunday, but football fans loved it.

LSU and USC squared off in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic, which drew a ton of viewership numbers on the day before Labor Day. The game averaged 9.2 million viewers and peaked at 11.1 million viewers per Sports Media Watch.

“Keep in mind the game aired shortly after DIRECTV dropped the Disney-owned channels, including all ABC affiliates on DIRECTV STREAM and Disney-owned ABC affiliates on the traditional DIRECTV satellite service,” Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch wrote.

With 11.1 million viewers at peak, the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic would have slotted in as the sixth most watched college football game in the 2023 college football season.

But LSU football does not just care about viewership — they care about wins and losses above all.

Head coach Brian Kelly was visibly angry during the post-game press conference.

“We're sitting here again,” Brian Kelly said, before slamming the table. “We're sitting here again, talking about the same things–about not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put 'em away. But what we're doing on the sideline is feeling like the game's over! And I'm so angry about it that I got to do something about it. I'm not doing a good enough job as a coach, and I got to coach 'em better. Because it's unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game.”

LSU fans are hopeful that the team will learn from this loss and promptly go on a winning streak.