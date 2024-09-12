ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

LSU and South Carolina are set for a pivotal SEC matchup at Williams-Bryce Stadium in Columbia in Week 3. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-South Carolina prediction and pick.

The Tigers regrouped from their frustrating Week 1 loss to USC with a 44-21 win against Nicholls, but head coach Brian Kelly still doesn't seem pleased with his team's play through two games. LSU will look to find more consistency in what is already its second game away from home this season.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have lots of momentum after a 31-6 win at Kentucky a week ago. Shane Beamer's squad entered as 10.5-points underdogs in the contest, and the defense propelled them to a huge early-season conference victory.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: LSU-South Carolina Odds

LSU: -6.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -260

South Carolina: +6.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

When College Gameday comes to town, the hype is real, and it's spectacular.

The Gamecocks are on top of the world after the win in Lexington, and ESPN choosing to reward them with the most extravagant college football experience each week should have them even more confident. But what if South Carolina's Week 2 performance was fool's gold?

In Week 1, the Gamecocks struggled to a 23-19 win over an Old Dominion team that had four turnovers. Kentucky's offensive line didn't give quarterback Brock Vandagriff much of a chance in Week 2, as the Georgia transfer finished with a stunning stat line of 3-for-10, 30 yards, one interception, and four sacks. The two main themes in those games were that South Carolina was opportunistic on defense, but the offense still had a ways to go to be special.

Enter LSU, a team that has an experienced offensive line that hasn't allowed a single sack this season, and an offensive unit that has only one turnover through two games. That's a big difference from what the Gamecocks saw against Old Dominion and Kentucky.

Garrett Nussmeier is off to a great start in replacing reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, completing 57 of 76 passes (75 percent) for 610 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception. John Emery's season-ending injury was a hit to the running game, but Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson are talented enough to make an impact.

The series history between the two is an added bonus. LSU is on a seven-game winning streak, with South Carolina's most recent win coming all the way back in 1994.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Because maybe the Gamecocks aren't a one-hit wonder and are here to stay as the SEC's surprise team.

Everyone knew that the offense would be different after quarterback Spencer Rattler's exit for the NFL, but the defense has picked up the early slack with so many big plays. The defensive line went all out to frustrate Kentucky's offensive line, and doing the same in this matchup would go a long way toward securing a victory.

That's because the offense is still indeed trying to figure things out. However, running back Rocket Sanders (37 CARs, 142 YDs, 2 TDs) can change a game on a single play, and quarterback LaNorris Seller has the dual-threat ability needed to challenge this LSU defense. It's hard to see the Gamecocks winning a shootout, so picking up first downs and letting their defense control the game is the best path to success.

But that's not to say South Carolina can't put up points. LSU hasn't been a model of consistency on that side of the ball thus far, so there is an opportunity for a Sellers breakout game or a blast from the past performance from Sanders.

Even if that doesn't happen, there's still so much to like about this spot for the Gamecocks on defense, especially with the lack of rushing prowess for the Tigers.

Final LSU-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

The line movement suggests this number will likely hit seven or more before kickoff, which could provide value for both teams depending on which way you're leaning in this game.

If it does make that move, South Carolina is the pick. If it doesn't make that move, well, the Gamecocks might still be the better pick. The defense is legit, and the atmosphere is going to be absolutely wild given what's at stake for both teams this early in the season.

Beamer ball is the choice in this spot.

Final LSU-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +6.5 (+102)