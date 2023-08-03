There has been a lot of recent buzz around the college athletics world surrounding sports betting after athletes at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were caught gambling on the school's games. Sports betting is now legal in a lot of states across the country, and it can create sticky situations with athletes/personnel that are involved in a game. LSU football head coach Brian Kelly recently announced changes in injury reports surrounding his team in response to the legalization of sports betting, according to an article from ESPN.

One concern for Brian Kelly is that people gambling on games can sometimes look to insiders for reports on players that haven't been made public.

“I'm not saying that happened, I'm not saying that would happen,” Kelly said. “I think it's better to be proactive in those situations and take away even the temptation to even have that in this building and not be that next school that goes down that path.”

Kelly's plan is to release an injury report twice during the week that LSU football has games. He also noted that they would look similar to an NFL injury report.

“I thought it was important given the nature of what's going on today out there relative to reporting and gaming,” Kelly said. “We wanted to make sure that we were transparent with injuries, not putting any pressure on anybody here to guess who's in, who's out.”

We have already seen sports gambling get guys in trouble in the pros and it has now made its way to college. We'll see if other college coaches follow the lead of Kelly and try to implement changes that will help reduce those issues.