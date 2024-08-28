The college sports world has changed a lot in recent years since the emergence of NIL, and the Oklahoma State football program is making an intriguing change by putting QR codes on the helmets of players for fans to contribute, as head coach Mike Gundy outlined recently. LSU football coach Brian Kelly expressed resistance to that happening with his program.

“I think the QR code to me begins to, I don't know, for us, I think we can keep NIL off the field,” Brian Kelly said, via John Brice of Football Scoop. “I think we can generate the things that we need here at LSU separate from the gameday atmosphere. The collegiate kind of feel that you have. This is just my personal feeling, butting a QR code on your helmet doesn't feel collegiate to me. … As much as we can continue this game with the band and with college-age kids part of the game … NIL is here to stay, and that's great. But I think we can separate that and t the end of the game, go work on NIL. That's just my personal feelings about it.”

Oklahoma State is not the only football program that is making NIL aspects visible during games, as the UConn football program is going to be the first school to feature an NIL collective logo on its field this season.

Kirby Smart backs LSU football's Brian Kelly

While LSU football coach Brian Kelly was outwardly against the QR codes being used in his program, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart gave similar comments, indicating that his program could at least wait for revenue sharing to be in place.

“I hadn't really thought about it; I saw the Oklahoma State QR code,” Kirby Smart said, via Brice. “We haven't discussed it and aren't to the point of wanting to d that in terms of commercializing tha part of our game. Many of our players do capitalize on NIL and soon-to-be revenue sharing. … I would argue that people are trying to keep our game as pure as we can. I'm more traditionalist. We'll see where it goes. I don't think anything has to be decided till we get to that revenue share and the settlement comes out.”

For now, Kelly and Smart will focus on leading the Georgia and LSU football programs to as many wins as possible this year. They might eventually have to adopt some type of thing like Oklahoma State is doing, but only time will tell.