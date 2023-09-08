Brian Kelly was not at all pleased with how their game against the Florida State football program went. The LSU football squad with Jayden Daniels at the helm was doing fairly well at the start. They even got a slight lead entering halftime. But, the Seminoles rallied back into the game and steamrolled the Tigers through the efforts of Jordan Travis.

Brian Kelly knew exactly why his LSU football team lost against the Seminoles. He pointed out the lack of mentality that the team exuded, via Brett Martel of AP News.

“That had nothing to do with their physical ability. I knew who they were physically,” he said about the adjustments that the LSU football team needs to make. Coach Kelly also added that they need to change their mindsets, “When you play and compete at the highest level, this is about the connection between the mind and the body. There was a disconnect there.”

Brian Kelly knows that his team led by Jayden Daniels has all of the star-studded talent. But, he argues that talent does not immediately equate to wins, “The game of football requires a competitive edge that we lacked.”

He also went into further detail about what changes he wants to see after the Florida State football game, “Understanding and recognizing how our team was thinking and what they thought about themselves and their beliefs — all those things come into question when you talk about the performance. It’s not just about talent.”

Will the LSU football program turn their season around in their next matchups?