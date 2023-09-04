LSU football's 2023 season opener was one to forget for the Tigers and their fans. Facing Florida State, Brian Kelly's squad fell apart in the second half and lost 45-24.

A loss like that from a nationally ranked team right out of the gates has been scarcely seen in college football. The beatdown that the No. 8 Seminoles put on the No. 5 Tigers — which featured 31 points in the second half that was met only with a garbage-time score — was the one Kelly declared his squad would deliver.

LSU football's defeat was highlighted by a pair of disastrous failed attempts to score from one yard out. The Tigers came away empty after getting down to the one-yard line, failing three times, going for it on fourth down and suffering a sack. The Seminoles scored on the following drive. The Tigers got even on the scoreboard on the drive after that and then forced a three-and-out. But then they allowed another sack on a 4th-and-1 deep inside FSU territory.

Kelly explained after the game that the plays were just “standard fourth-down calls and decisions” according to Andrea Adelson of ESPN. Being aggressive in play calling is understandable but failing so badly in execution made for a night full of laughing at LSU football.

“This is a total failure from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we have to obviously address and we have to own,” the LSU football coach said, via ESPN. ”I know adversity is always going to strike at some time in this game, and this is our first real piece of adversity that we have to address. I'm confident our guys and our coaches will rally in the manner that they need to.”

LSU football will look to bounce back at home against Grambling State next weekend.