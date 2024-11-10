One of the most anticipated games of the Week 11 college football slate featured the LSU Tigers hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, in what became a blowout win for the Tide, LSU fans began throwing trash on the field following what they believed was a bad call by the officials. Announcer Kirk Herbstreit didn't hold back on their behavior with his comments in the booth.

“That's enough, clowns,” said Herbstreit from the booth. “What are you doing? This is just stupid. Just embarrassing to LSU, and embarrassing to college football, and just around the country, enough is enough.”

Herbstreit and booth partner Chris Fowler both drew a comparison to the University of Texas, which saw fans do the same thing earlier this season, throwing trash on the field after what they viewed was a bad call, stopping play. The difference, though, was the referees changed the call during the Texas game stoppage, which did not happen for LSU.

Is LSU eliminated from the College Football Playoff?

For the first time ever, the College Football Playoff will have 12 teams in it. As a result, it's not as difficult to make it as it once was. It still isn't easy, though. Heading into the showdown between LSU and Alabama, both teams viewed it as a must-win game, with the loser suffering potentially a sinking fate. The Tigers ended up on the losing side, 42-13.

Thanks to the loss, the Tigers fell to 6-3 on the season with three more games to go. Now, LSU sits at eighth in the SEC and their hopes of making the SEC Championship Game is over. As a result, they can no longer earn an auto-bid or a bye in the playoffs. All that's left now is an at-large.

The issue? The seven teams in the SEC above them, plus the other teams in every other conference. It's not looking bright for LSU, and even if they win the rest of their games, there's a good chance they miss the playoffs regardless.