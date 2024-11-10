The Alabama football team watched Jalen Milroe shatter history against LSU on Saturday. The kind once held by past Crimson Tide great Jalen Hurts.

The dual-threat passer called his own number and bolted 39 yards into the end zone for the game's opening touchdown in Baton Rouge. But that scamper elevated him past Hurts in single-season rushing touchdowns, as noted by On3.com Alabama reporter Charlie Potter.

Milroe wasn't through turning his legs loose. The Heisman Trophy hopeful tacked on another rushing score from 10 yards out with 2:35 left in the second quarter.

The two-year starting quarterback led the Tide to an early 21-6 advantage against the Tigers in a battle of top 15 programs. But now, he officially stands alone as the top rushing touchdowns leader in a season for ‘Bama.

Milroe and Alabama are doing everything they can to stay afloat in the already competitive race to the Southeastern Conference title game. The junior passer out of Katy, Texas, though, hits his single-season record mark in his first season with Kalen DeBoer. Which makes this accolade all the more astonishing on Milroe's end.

Jalen Milroe's journey and 2024 season at Alabama

Milroe arrived to Tuscaloosa as one of the last prized quarterback finds from legendary head coach Nick Saban.

The seven-time national champion winning coach (six won with Alabama), recruited Milroe out of Tompkins High. Milroe was one of Saban's last four-star recruit signings and through the 2021 class. Milroe was highly-touted out of the Lonestar State — ranking as the No. 14 prospect in Texas by 247Sports. However, he ranked higher in QB rankings as the 13th best passer.

Milroe got described as a “impressively built QB” plus was called a “true dual-threat with necessary tools as a passer and runner” by 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. He even compared Milroe to past NFL starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Milroe snatched the bulk of the QB reins during Saban's final CFB season of 2023. He responded by throwing 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, 12 interceptions while adding 531 rushing yards and 12 more scores.

DeBoer, though, has lifted Milroe to improved numbers. The offensive minded coach got Milroe to hit 15 rushing touchdowns before the regular season ends. DeBoer's offense also saw Milroe toss 13 touchdowns through the first eight games. DeBoer happens to also be the same head coach who turned Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy finalist while at Washington.

Hurts delivered his 13-rushing touchdown season as a freshman in 2016. Milroe rewrote the single season rushing touchdown book eight years later. Tide fans have witnessed a new record breaker behind center, and one keeping the lineage of dual-threat greats.

But he hasn't stopped lighting up the scoreboard against the Tigers. Milroe raised his rushing touchdown total to four, and elevated the Tide to an astonishing 35-6 lead in the fourth quarter. The four touchdown runs are now a season-best mark for Milroe.