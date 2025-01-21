The LSU football program is currently in the midst of a busy offseason, trying to navigate the college football transfer portal landscape while also preparing for spring practices, which are not too far away. The team had a relatively disappointing 2024 season, missing out on the expanded 12-team college football playoff and now can only watch as their former quarterback Jayden Daniels dominates the NFL landscape.

A surge of winter weather hit the southeast on Wednesday, and Baton Rouge was one of the areas affected, with snow enveloping the iconic Tiger Stadium.

A video of the scene posted by Harrison Valentine of LSU sports went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

https://x.com/HValentineLSU/status/1881741498167009787

Fans were quick to comment on the bizarre scene, including one Ohio State football fan, who wrote, “How fitting is this – Ohio State won the natty and SEC hell froze over.”

This of course was in reference to the Buckeyes' National Championship victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday evening in Atlanta, giving Ohio State its first championship in a decade.

Tiger Stadium is not typically known for its snowy conditions, making the scene on Tuesday morning a strange one, especially considering the fact that it was not just a few flurries but an all-out snow storm that made the stadium nearly unrecognizable.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his squad would certainly like to have all of the practice time they can get this winter and spring, as the team has now missed out on the college football playoff every year since winning the national championship in 2019.

This year, the Tigers finished the season 9-4, including a three-game losing streak that stretched from late October to mid-November.

LSU football will look to start the 2025 season out strong when it gets underway on August 30 with a road game at Clemson.