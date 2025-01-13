LSU football aggressively attacked the transfer portal this offseason. The Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly weren't through on Monday, by pursuing a star from North Carolina State.

Wolfpack safety Tamarcus Cooley is expected to transfer to LSU, per Max Olson of ESPN. Cooley brings both star power and ball-hawking skills over to Baton Rouge.

Cooley broke up six passes and grabbed three interceptions across nine starts this season. He also stepped in to pile 39 total tackles.

He ended his NC State career by producing season-best numbers. Cooley tallied nine tackles, four solo stops, and swooped up two interceptions against East Carolina in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

LSU's addition via NC State adds to impressive portal class

Kelly and his LSU staff have created the nation's best portal class by 247Sports. The Tigers have rebuilt their roster with past power conference talent, plus former highly ranked recruits out of high school. Kelly has turned to collegiate veterans to bolster both sides of the football.

Edge rusher Patrick Payton is one high-profile addition. He's going from Florida State to LSU as a four-star talent. Payton is bringing both a combination of 6-foot-5, 250-pound size and speed over to Baton Rouge.

Even past Southeastern Conference talent have crossed over to Kelly and LSU. Four-star portal tight end Donovan Green goes from Texas A&M to the Tigers. Two more four-star defenders in edge rusher Jack Pyburn and cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson jump from Florida to LSU. Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. is one more SEC rival joining the Tigers.

Even a pair of SEC newcomers have lost talent to LSU. Oklahoma watched TE Bauer Sharp and wide receiver Nic Anderson leave to Baton Rouge. Texas lost defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell — who committed to LSU before the Longhorns delivered their run to the College Football Playoffs semifinals.