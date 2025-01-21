On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a thrilling home win over the Los Angeles Rams from a snowy Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were in control of this game from essentially the jump but had to withstand a late furious rally from the Rams in order to seal the victory.

The win sets up a matchup against the Washington Commanders for the right to go to the Super Bowl. Washington upset the Detroit Lions on the road in the divisional round thanks in no small part to the brilliance of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is putting together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.

Recently, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had high praise for the former Heisman trophy winner as they prepare for the matchup.

“He’s a young quarterback by birth certificate, not by tape,” Fangio said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “The guy is playing extremely well. You can tell how much they think he’s playing so good, because of their offense and things they trust him to do, and he has come through for them in a big way. He’s tough to handle.”

Of course, the Eagles already have experience playing against Daniels this year, as both teams are in the NFC East. In the last matchup, Daniels torched the Philadelphia defense for five touchdowns, including a game-winning one in the final seconds.

Can the Eagles contain Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels presents a much different challenge than what the Eagles faced this past week in Matthew Stafford, who remains an elite arm talent but isn't exactly mobile at this stage of his career.

Daniels, on the other hand, is already one of the best running quarterbacks in league history as a rookie, and has plenty of accuracy on down the field throws to boot.

Despite this, the most impressive part of Daniels' game this season has been his poise, as none of the defenses that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Detroit Lions have drawn up so far have seemed to phase the former LSU Tigers star.

Vic Fangio and the Eagles' defense will certainly have their hands full in trying to contain one of the league's brightest young stars.

The Eagles and Commanders are set to kick off Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.