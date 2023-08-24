LSU football received a major blow just over a week before the 2023 NCAA season kicks off. The NCAA suspended defensive tackle Maason Smith for the game against Florida State football on September 3.

The suspension stems from an autograph signing session in the summer of 2021. Smith, who was in his true freshman season back then, allegedly “received an improper benefit,” per The Advocate's Wilson Alexander. Although Smith cooperated with the NCAA's investigation, he still received the one-game suspension.

BREAKING: Projected first round pick Maason Smith will be suspended for LSU’s week one matchup against FSU after the star DT received impermissible benefits. pic.twitter.com/EUvEjAW3u3 — Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) August 24, 2023

The native of Houma, LA tore his ACL in a 24-23 loss to Florida State football in the 2022 season opener. He sat out the remainder of LSU football's 2022 NCAA campaign, including the SEC title game against Georgia football on December 4, 2022.

With Smith out of commission, LSU football relied on Jaquelin Roy and Mekhi Wingo.

Maason Smith seemed on the verge of making a comeback when the NCAA blindsided him with a one-game suspension. Smith would've served his suspension had he not gotten hurt last season. Since he got injured, the NCAA imposed the suspension this year.

With Smith out for this year's season opener against Florida State football, Wingo, Jacobian Guillory, and Jordan Jefferson will pick up the slack for him. Florida football transfer Jalen Lee also adds much-needed depth on the defensive line.

LSU football defensive coordinator Matt House spoke highly of Maason Smith prior to the latter's one-game suspension. House marveled at the 6'6″, 315-lb. Smith's “elite size and athleticism” on August 12.

Assuming Smith has fully recovered from his injuries, he will return for home opener against Grambling football on September 10.