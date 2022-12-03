By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

LSU football is preparing for the SEC Championship game against reigning national champions Georgia on Saturday as they look to pull off the unthinkable. Ahead of the contest, head coach Brian Kelly gave a promising update on star defensive lineman Maason Smith, who has missed all of the season due to an ACL injury.

Via On3 Sports:

“He’s doing well. He’s obviously focused on his academics and his rehabilitation. He’s had no setbacks,” Kelly said. “We expect him to be ready for our off-season program and progressing into spring ball. We’ll be excited to see him get back.”

Smith was a top LSU football recruit in the 2021 class and ultimately played nine games last season, registering 19 tackles and four sacks. He actually missed the end of the 21′ campaign due to a leg injury and then tore his ACL in the season opener this year after celebrating a play against Florida State when his knee buckled.

While the Tigers would love to have Smith healthy, he’s clearly working hard to be on track for returning to the field in spring practice. Coincidentally enough, LSU’s first game in 2023 is against Florida State again. For now, he’ll be rooting for LSU football Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers are ranked #14 in the nation, while the Bulldogs are #1. Kelly’s group finished the campaign with a 9-3 record but did lose to Texas A&M last weekend in disappointing fashion. Prior to that, however, it was five wins in a row. We’ll see if they can upset Georgia.